County Commission Backs Off Plan To Require Speakers To Give Week's Notice

The County Commission on Wednesday backed off a plan to have speakers before the commission give a week's notice and tell what topic they plan to address.

Chairman Jeff Eversole had defended the plan, saying, "It is not designed to get people not to talk. All we want is for them to get on our agenda. We do want to know what you want to talk about so we can prepare for the discussion."

He added, "It's not intended to stop dialogue."

Chairman Eversole said there still will be an opportunity for citizen input prior to votes on agenda item.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said, "This is the people's house. This could turn into a bad idea."

Commissioner Chip Baker said, "I just think it puts us in a bad light to make people go through hoops to talk to us."

Commissioner Greg Beck said, "The Word of God says if you listen to a fool, you are a greater fool than they are. Please allow me to leave the room when I see a fool come talking to us."

An amendment failed that would allow speakers only one time a month. County Attorney Rheubin Taylor counseled against that idea.

Kim Helton told the commission, "It's already a burden for people to get to the morning meetings. This circumvents the spirit of the Sunshine Law."

The proposal that was not approved said:

“Effective April 17, 2024, prior to the adjournment of each meeting, any citizen, resident, or other interested person shall be afforded the privilege of addressing the Commission on any matter to which the Commission has authority, other than zoning, and is not on the Agenda.

Permission to address the Commission shall be acquired by notifying the Commission Office and/or staff (by email, mail, or phone call) of the desire to do so at least one week prior to the meeting in which they desire to speak. Said notice shall include the speaker’s name, address, and subject to which the Commission is to be addressed.

Those granted permission to speak to the Commission shall be afforded three minutes to make their respective presentation, and any delegation with more than one presenter shall be allotted a total of 10 minutes.

No presenter/speaker addressing the Commission shall be allowed to levy any verbal attacks, or single out, any member of the Commission, County Official, any County employee, or their family members.”