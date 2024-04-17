Latest Headlines

County Commission Backs Off Plan To Require Speakers To Give Week's Notice

  • Wednesday, April 17, 2024

The County Commission on Wednesday backed off a plan to have speakers before the commission give a week's notice and tell what topic they plan to address.

Chairman Jeff Eversole had defended the plan, saying, "It is not designed to get people not to talk. All we want is for them to get on our agenda. We do want to know what you want to talk about so we can prepare for the discussion."

He added, "It's not intended to stop dialogue."

Chairman Eversole said there still will be an opportunity for citizen input prior to votes on agenda item.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said, "This is the people's house. This could turn into a bad idea."

Commissioner Chip Baker said, "I just think it puts us in a bad light to make people go through hoops to talk to us."

Commissioner Greg Beck said, "The Word of God says if you listen to a fool, you are a greater fool than they are. Please allow me to leave the room when I see a fool come talking to us."

An amendment failed that would allow speakers only one time a month. County Attorney Rheubin Taylor counseled against that idea.

Kim Helton told the commission, "It's already a burden for people to get to the morning meetings. This circumvents the spirit of the Sunshine Law." 

The proposal that was not approved said: 

 “Effective April 17, 2024, prior to the adjournment of each meeting, any citizen, resident, or other interested person shall be afforded the privilege of addressing the Commission on any matter to which the Commission has authority, other than zoning, and is not on the Agenda.

Permission to address the Commission shall be acquired by notifying the Commission Office and/or staff (by email, mail, or phone call) of the desire to do so at least one week prior to the meeting in which they desire to speak. Said notice shall include the speaker’s name, address, and subject to which the Commission is to be addressed.

Those granted permission to speak to the Commission shall be afforded three minutes to make their respective presentation, and any delegation with more than one presenter shall be allotted a total of 10 minutes.

No presenter/speaker addressing the Commission shall be allowed to levy any verbal attacks, or single out, any member of the Commission, County Official, any County employee, or their family members.”

Latest Headlines
Red Bank Continuing Mission To Care For Neglected Cemeteries
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2024
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Baylor Is #12 In MaxPreps Cup Top 100
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/17/2024
County Residents To Vote On On-Premises Liquor By The Drink
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2024
Chattanooga Native Named Canisius University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Chattanooga Native Named Canisius University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Undefeated McCallie Tennis Blanks CCS, 7-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Breaking News
Red Bank Continuing Mission To Care For Neglected Cemeteries
  • 4/17/2024

Red Bank is continuing the mission to care for once forgotten and neglected cemeteries in the city. A cemetery citizens’ advisory board was formed last year to rehabilitate the small Red Bank ... more

County Residents To Vote On On-Premises Liquor By The Drink
  • 4/17/2024

The County Commission voted on Wednesday to allow a referendum on on-premises liquor by the drink in the unincorporated county. The vote will be on the November ballot. Commissioners Greg ... more

Sheriff's Detective Injured When Dragged By Suspect's Car Wednesday Morning
Sheriff's Detective Injured When Dragged By Suspect's Car Wednesday Morning
  • 4/17/2024

A Hamilton County Sheriff's detective was injured Wednesday morning during an attempted arrest. At approximately 10:50 a.m., preliminary information obtained at the scene indicates Hamilton ... more

Breaking News
Man, 27, Shot And Killed On Windsor Street
  • 4/17/2024
Catoosa County Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Storm Drain
Catoosa County Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Storm Drain
  • 4/17/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/17/2024
Collegedale Outlines Hours, Allowed Activities At Parks
  • 4/16/2024
Murder Charges Dismissed Against 2 Men In Slaying Outside Brainerd Road Mapco
  • 4/16/2024
Opinion
STVRs Aren't The Biggest Problems In Communities
  • 4/17/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
There Should Be No Threats Against VW Workers
  • 4/17/2024
Ready To Restore The Field In Red Bank
  • 4/17/2024
Courtesy - What Does It Take And How Much Does It Cost?
  • 4/17/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
  • 4/17/2024
Wiedmer: We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
Wiedmer: We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
  • 4/16/2024
Chattanooga Native Named Canisius University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Chattanooga Native Named Canisius University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
  • 4/17/2024
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
  • 4/16/2024
#2 Vols Blast Six Homers To Topple Knights, 20-5
#2 Vols Blast Six Homers To Topple Knights, 20-5
  • 4/17/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga, Accra Hold Sister City Signing
Chattanooga, Accra Hold Sister City Signing
  • 4/16/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Where To Next?
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Where To Next?
  • 4/17/2024
Did You Know? Community Benefits Agreement
Did You Know? Community Benefits Agreement
  • 4/17/2024
Tickets On Sale For 2024 Scopes Trial Play Destiny In Dayton
  • 4/17/2024
“May The Fourth Be With You” Event Returns To Collegedale
“May The Fourth Be With You” Event Returns To Collegedale
  • 4/17/2024
Entertainment
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
  • 4/15/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival Continues To Grow, Adding More Features
  • 4/16/2024
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
  • 4/16/2024
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
  • 4/15/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Jed Mescon
  • 4/15/2024
Opinion
STVRs Aren't The Biggest Problems In Communities
  • 4/17/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
There Should Be No Threats Against VW Workers
  • 4/17/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Rhea County Commission Pays Tribute To Rescue Squad
Rhea County Commission Pays Tribute To Rescue Squad
  • 4/17/2024
Tennessee March State Revenues Are $55.1 Million More Than Budget Estimate
  • 4/16/2024
Fugitive Located And Booked On Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/17/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 2024 March Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 March Market Report
  • 4/17/2024
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
  • 4/15/2024
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
Notre Dame High School Welcomes New Head Of School And Academic Dean
Notre Dame High School Welcomes New Head Of School And Academic Dean
  • 4/17/2024
CSCC Spotlight Highlights Dr. Andy White – A Journey Of Service And Education
CSCC Spotlight Highlights Dr. Andy White – A Journey Of Service And Education
  • 4/17/2024
SoLit And UTC Announce Winners Of Young Southern Student Writers Contest
  • 4/17/2024
Living Well
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
  • 4/16/2024
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
  • 4/15/2024
Hixson Lions Club Eyeglasses Donation Boxes Locations In Hixson Announced
  • 4/15/2024
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Outdoors
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors And Partners Hosting Earth Week Events April 20-27
  • 4/16/2024
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
  • 4/15/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
  • 4/13/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
  • 4/15/2024
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
United Methodist Conference Draws Hundreds To Chattanooga This Week
  • 4/15/2024
Obituaries
James Buckner Lusk
James Buckner Lusk
  • 4/17/2024
Anne Elizabeth Crimmins Awad
Anne Elizabeth Crimmins Awad
  • 4/17/2024
Melanie Renee Shepherd
Melanie Renee Shepherd
  • 4/17/2024