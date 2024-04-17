County Residents To Vote On On-Premises Liquor By The Drink

The County Commission voted on Wednesday to allow a referendum on on-premises liquor by the drink in the unincorporated county.
The vote will be on the November ballot.
Commissioners Greg Beck and Steve Highlander passed.
Red Bank is continuing the mission to care for once forgotten and neglected cemeteries in the city. A cemetery citizens’ advisory board was formed last year to rehabilitate the small Red Bank ... more
A Hamilton County Sheriff's detective was injured Wednesday morning during an attempted arrest.
At approximately 10:50 a.m., preliminary information obtained at the scene indicates Hamilton ... more