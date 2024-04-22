Chattanooga Police Investigate Homicide At Homeless Encampment on Bonny Oaks Drive

Chattanooga Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at a homeless encampment in the 6800 block of Bonny Oaks Drive.





Chattanooga Police were dispatched on Saturday, at 11:45 a.m. to a deceased person found in the woods at a homeless encampment. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man deceased with an apparent injury.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the homicide investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation revealed the victim camps in the woods at the homeless encampment and was shot by another person.The suspect left the area prior to officers arriving on scene.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.