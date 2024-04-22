Crash on Roanoke Avenue Claims Life Of 22-Year-Old Passenger After Vehicle Collides With Utility Pole

A passenger who was injured when a vehicle hit a utility pole on Roanoke Avenue on April 1 has died.

In that incident, at 12:12 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash with injuries in the 1300 block of Roanoke Avenue. When dispatched to the call, officers were advised that the vehicle was on fire and several people were injured. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Dodge Charger on fire against a utility pole and six occupants injured.





Five of the occupants were removed from the vehicle by community members prior to officers arriving. One of the occupants was removed from the vehicle by a CPD officer.





Chattanooga Fire and two Hamilton County EMS units responded. Chattanooga Fire extinguished the vehicle fire. EMS transported the victims to a local hospital





Due to the injuries, CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the traffic crash investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the driver left his lane of travel and struck a utility pole head-on.





CPD was recently notified that one of the passengers, a 22-year-old man, died at the hospital from his injuries.





CPD's Traffic Unit continues to investigate this traffic crash.