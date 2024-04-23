Arrest Made In Murder At Bonny Oaks Drive Homeless Camp

An arrest has been made in connection with a murder at a Bonny Oaks Drive homeless camp.

On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a deceased person in the woods near 6800 Bonny Oaks Dr. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, later identified as 40-year-old Jonathan McClellan, deceased with an apparent injury. The injury was later confirmed to be a gunshot wound. Detective Stephen Bulkley, alongside other members of the CPD Homicide Unit, conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding McClellan's death.









During the investigation, it was revealed that earlier that day, a separate incident involving the homicide suspect occurred in the 2400 block of Gunbarrel Road. An individual was walking in the area of 2400 Gunbarrel Road when the suspect, known to him as "Craig", began swinging a metal pipe at him. The individual was able to get the pipe from Craig, then Craig began shooting at him. McClellan was with another person when the suspect began shooting at them.The other individual was not injured, but McClellan was shot and died from his injuries.During the investigation, it was revealed that earlier that day, a separate incident involving the homicide suspect occurred in the 2400 block of Gunbarrel Road. An individual was walking in the area of 2400 Gunbarrel Road when the suspect, known to him as "Craig", began swinging a metal pipe at him. The individual was able to get the pipe from Craig, then Craig began shooting at him.





When the individual got back to the homeless encampment near 6800 Bonny Oaks Dr. he found McClellan near his tent. McClellan told him that Craig was at the encampment. The individual told McClellan about Craig shooting at him earlier. McClellan's girlfriend was also nearby. They all three started running and trying to hide in the woods from Craig. Craig began shooting, striking and killing McClellan.





Detective Bulkley and the Homicide Unit were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Craig Lamont Jeffries.





The two who ran from the area with McClellan were not aware that he had been struck. A witness who went back to the scene later found McClellan deceased and called CPD.





Based on the investigation and evidence, Craig Lamont Jeffries, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.





He was transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.





Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said, "We are deeply committed to ensuring the safety of our community. The swift arrest in connection with this tragic homicide underscores our dedication to seeking justice for the victims and holding those responsible accountable for their actions. We will continue to work tirelessly to keep Chattanooga safe for those who live, work, and visit here."

