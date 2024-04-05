Man In Critical Condition After Shooting At Homeless Camp At Signal Hills Drive

A man is in critical condition after being shot by another man at a homeless camp at Signal Hills Drive.

A Thursday at 6:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 100 block of Signal Hills Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to investigate the shooting incident.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim and suspect were at a homeless encampment when the suspect shot the victim. The suspect then left the encampment prior to when officers arrived on scene.





CPD's Crime Scene Unit responded to assist with this investigation.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.