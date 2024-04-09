Latest Headlines

Restaurant May Finally Reopen At Site Of 212 Market

  • Tuesday, April 9, 2024

A restaurant may finally open at the site of a pioneering downtown eatery - 212 Market.

Members of the Moses family were among the first businesses to open in what is now the bustling Aquarium district.

Their 212 Market closed in April 2017 after the death of founder Maggie Moses. Daughters Susan and Sally Moses had carried on the business, which was built in 2002.

The building has stayed empty for the past seven years.

It was purchased in 2019 by Nashville restaurant operators Curt and Mason Revelette for $1.35 million.

A request is now before the Form Based Code Committee for a reduction of first floor fenestration. Fenestration refers to door and window openings.

The request says the two-story restaurant is to be renovated with a new restroom layout to meet ADA requirements, new interior finishes, a revised kitchen equipment layout, a mezzanine addition, a new roof deck, updated mechanical, electrical and plumbing, and new fire protection systems.

Applicants said they would like to open up windows to engage the street, but are limited due to structural limitations. 

The application is from architech Joseph Crites of Elemi Architects.

 

Latest Headlines
Restaurant May Finally Reopen At Site Of 212 Market
Restaurant May Finally Reopen At Site Of 212 Market
  • Breaking News
  • 4/9/2024
Chattanooga Steam Tickets Are Live
Chattanooga Steam Tickets Are Live
  • Sports
  • 4/9/2024
Moore Tabbed SEC Player Of The Week After Impressive Weekend At Auburn
Moore Tabbed SEC Player Of The Week After Impressive Weekend At Auburn
  • Sports
  • 4/9/2024
GSA Down To 2 Final Sites For New Chattanooga Federal Courthouse
  • Breaking News
  • 4/9/2024
Eight New Members Inducted Into TSSAA Hall Of Fame
Eight New Members Inducted Into TSSAA Hall Of Fame
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/9/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/9/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENFORD, FREDDIE MAE 2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Police Focus On Reckless Driving, Loud Noise On Saturday
  • 4/8/2024

Chattanooga Police on Saturday conducted proactive enforcement operations in the downtown/Northshore area and Highway 153 after numerous calls regarding reckless driving behaviors and noise complaints. ... more

Death Of Man, 65, Who Was Found Unresponsive On Saturday Is Ruled Homicide
  • 4/8/2024

The death of a 65-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Saturday has been ruled a homicide. At 5:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of an unresponsive individual at the ... more

Breaking News
Gas Prices Rise 15.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/8/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/8/2024
Dallas Bay Firefighters Save Home From Woods Fire
Dallas Bay Firefighters Save Home From Woods Fire
  • 4/7/2024
Man Arrested After Fight Breaks Out On Market Street Saturday Night
  • 4/7/2024
Opinion
April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month
  • 4/8/2024
The Greatest Generation
  • 4/6/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 9, 2024
  • 4/9/2024
Senator Blackburn: Border Walls Work
  • 4/8/2024
Building Bridges For A Better Future
  • 4/8/2024
Sports
The Elite 18: Choosing The Region’s Best Opening Golf Hole
The Elite 18: Choosing The Region’s Best Opening Golf Hole
  • 4/8/2024
Chattanooga Steam Tickets Are Live
Chattanooga Steam Tickets Are Live
  • 4/9/2024
McCarter: 50 Years Ago Tonight, I Was There When Hank Aaron Made History
McCarter: 50 Years Ago Tonight, I Was There When Hank Aaron Made History
  • 4/8/2024
Wiedmer: Could Kentucky Basketball Become Nebraska Football?
Wiedmer: Could Kentucky Basketball Become Nebraska Football?
  • 4/8/2024
Henley Brothers Claim Victory In CDGA Opening Event
Henley Brothers Claim Victory In CDGA Opening Event
  • 4/7/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mosaic Is Your One-Stop For All Your Hosting Needs
Life With Ferris: Mosaic Is Your One-Stop For All Your Hosting Needs
  • 4/8/2024
May The 4th Be Part Of Your Creative Fun At We Make
  • 4/8/2024
Jerry Summers: Cynic Or Correct?
Jerry Summers: Cynic Or Correct?
  • 4/8/2024
St. Elmo Street Festival With Corgi Parade Set For April 20
  • 4/9/2024
Nominations Open For City Of Potential Awards Presented By Big Brothers Big Sisters
Nominations Open For City Of Potential Awards Presented By Big Brothers Big Sisters
  • 4/8/2024
Entertainment
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Plays At Caffeine Addicts In Ringgold Saturday
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Plays At Caffeine Addicts In Ringgold Saturday
  • 4/9/2024
Cleveland State Presents Wishing On A Star Choral Concert April 19
  • 4/9/2024
SuondCorps Announces Search For New Executive Director
SuondCorps Announces Search For New Executive Director
  • 4/8/2024
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Music For The Children
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Music For The Children
  • 4/5/2024
Lee University To Host Chamber Music Showcase April 12
Lee University To Host Chamber Music Showcase April 12
  • 4/5/2024
Opinion
April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month
  • 4/8/2024
The Greatest Generation
  • 4/6/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 9, 2024
  • 4/9/2024
Dining
Rembrandt's Coffee Shop Reopening April 12 After Remodeling
Rembrandt's Coffee Shop Reopening April 12 After Remodeling
  • 3/30/2024
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
  • 3/28/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Lawyer Has License Temporarily Suspended For Misappropriation Of Funds
  • 4/9/2024
State Supreme Court Suspends Law License Of Former East Ridge Judge Cris Helton
  • 4/8/2024
TVFCU Announces Finalists In $225,000 Idea Leap Grant Competition
  • 4/9/2024
Real Estate
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
  • 4/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For March 28-April 3
  • 4/4/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/4/2024
Student Scene
GNTC To Host Open House Events On All 6 Campuses April 23
  • 4/8/2024
Student Conductors Featured In Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble Concert
Student Conductors Featured In Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble Concert
  • 4/8/2024
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At East Hamilton Middle School
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At East Hamilton Middle School
  • 4/5/2024
Living Well
Dementia Support Ministry Hosts Orientation Session April 13
  • 4/8/2024
National Coalition Of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. Hosts Its Sisterhood Symposium: Health Is Wealth
  • 4/5/2024
Erlanger And Tennessee Donor Services To Host Donor Remembrance Ceremony
  • 4/4/2024
Memories
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
  • 4/1/2024
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Outdoors
Robert Edgar Sherrill Memorial Marker Will Be Dedicated April 25
Robert Edgar Sherrill Memorial Marker Will Be Dedicated April 25
  • 4/9/2024
Master Your Garden Expo To Be Held April 13 And 14 At Camp Jordan Arena
  • 4/9/2024
Hamilton County Swings Into Spring With Opening Of Passive Park At Historic McDonald Farm Homestead
  • 4/6/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Tons Of "Friends", But No Real Friendships?
Bob Tamasy: Tons Of "Friends", But No Real Friendships?
  • 4/8/2024
C. S. Lewis Scholar Michael Ward Speaks At First Presbyterian Thursday
C. S. Lewis Scholar Michael Ward Speaks At First Presbyterian Thursday
  • 4/8/2024
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry Presents A Musical Concert Fundraiser April 27
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry Presents A Musical Concert Fundraiser April 27
  • 4/5/2024
Obituaries
Patricia Combs Medearis
Patricia Combs Medearis
  • 4/8/2024
Karen Daneen Allen
Karen Daneen Allen
  • 4/8/2024
George David Mason
George David Mason
  • 4/8/2024