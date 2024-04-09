Restaurant May Finally Reopen At Site Of 212 Market

A restaurant may finally open at the site of a pioneering downtown eatery - 212 Market.

Members of the Moses family were among the first businesses to open in what is now the bustling Aquarium district.

Their 212 Market closed in April 2017 after the death of founder Maggie Moses. Daughters Susan and Sally Moses had carried on the business, which was built in 2002.

The building has stayed empty for the past seven years.

It was purchased in 2019 by Nashville restaurant operators Curt and Mason Revelette for $1.35 million.

A request is now before the Form Based Code Committee for a reduction of first floor fenestration. Fenestration refers to door and window openings.

The request says the two-story restaurant is to be renovated with a new restroom layout to meet ADA requirements, new interior finishes, a revised kitchen equipment layout, a mezzanine addition, a new roof deck, updated mechanical, electrical and plumbing, and new fire protection systems.

Applicants said they would like to open up windows to engage the street, but are limited due to structural limitations.

The application is from architech Joseph Crites of Elemi Architects.