WWTA Director: New Sewage Treatment Plant Is Needed In North Part Of County

The executive director of the county's sewage authority told members of the County Commission on Monday that a new sewage treatment plant is needed in the north part of the county.

Mike Patrick, who heads the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA), said the county is now at the mercy of the city of Chattanooga, which dictates flow amounts to its regional Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant.

Mr. Patrick estimated it would cost between $75 million to $100 million "for even a small plant."

The County Commission in December 2018, facing an outcry from Ooltewah citizens, voted against building a $40 million plant on Mahan Gap Road.

Mr. Patrick said one issue is the high cost of constructing new sewage lines, connecting with the distant Moccasin Bend facility. He said it now costs between $500 to $2,000 per foot for even a small sewage line installation. "I would never have believed it," he said.

The WWTA leader said he would not recommend a plant in East Brainerd, which he said has about reached use capacity on its current lines.

Mr. Patrick noted that Nashville has four sewage treatment plants, Memphis has two very large plants, and Knoxville "three or four."

He said, "We need more than one."

Mr. Patrick said the use of decentralized sewage systems is "one tool in the toolbox." He said those can be effective in hard to reach areas that are not likely to get sewered any time soon.

He said the county is facing some $250 million in costs of rehabbing its current system in connection with a federal Consent Decree. He said there are another $200 million to $250 million in needed sewage improvements.

Mr. Patrick noted that Signal Mountain has a small sewage treatment plant. But he said that system needs some $50 million in work that he said would not involve adding a single customer.

He was one of those taking part in a roundtable discussion of County Commission members and county officials at the Chamber of Commerce on Broad Street.

Commissioner Chip Baker, who had the idea for the pow wow aimed at taking positive steps toward meeting growing infrastructure needs. Chairman Jeff Eversole agreed that the commission needed to begin setting money aside now for major growth needs - aside from using bonds or drawing from the rainy day fund.

Commissioner Baker said of the 2018 vote on the proposed Mahan Gap sewage treatment plant, "The people in the area did not like it. It kind of erupted."

Commissioner David Sharpe, citing escalating sewage and road needs, said a tax increase has to be considered. He said, "At some point you have to start paying for the progress we need. People don't like it. I don't like it either. But it's something we've got to do."

He said the last tax increase was 2017, though the county currently has "its lowest millage rate since 1955."

Commissioner Steve Highlander said Snow Hill Road is in the same shape as when he had a wreck on it when he was 16. He said after the RPA director, Dan Reuter, toured it, he termed it "a cow path that was paved."

Commissioner Ken Smith said people in his district "get incredibly frustrated" when a large development goes in and the narrow roads don't get improved. "People are getting really tired of it," he said.

Julian Bell, of the Home Builders Association, said home costs continue to increase and many residents are priced out of the market. He said it is headed toward "urban sprawl with developments of large homes on large lots."

Mr. Reuter cited a need to help CARTA develop plans for mass transit aimed at keeping some vehicles off the road.

Commissioner Sharpe said the county cut all funding to CARTA this year, but needs "to re-invest" with the agency. He said, "We need to help CARTA survive."