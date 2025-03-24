Latest Headlines

WWTA Director: New Sewage Treatment Plant Is Needed In North Part Of County

  • Monday, March 24, 2025
Mike Patrick
Mike Patrick

The executive director of the county's sewage authority told members of the County Commission on Monday that a new sewage treatment plant is needed in the north part of the county.

Mike Patrick, who heads the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA), said the county is now at the mercy of the city of Chattanooga, which dictates flow amounts to its regional Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant.

Mr. Patrick estimated it would cost between $75 million to $100 million "for even a small plant."

The County Commission in December 2018, facing an outcry from Ooltewah citizens, voted against building a $40 million plant on Mahan Gap Road.

Mr. Patrick said one issue is the high cost of constructing new sewage lines, connecting with the distant Moccasin Bend facility. He said it now costs between $500 to $2,000 per foot for even a small sewage line installation. "I would never have believed it," he said.

The WWTA leader said he would not recommend a plant in East Brainerd, which he said has about reached use capacity on its current lines.

Mr. Patrick noted that Nashville has four sewage treatment plants, Memphis has two very large plants, and Knoxville "three or four."

He said, "We need more than one."

Mr. Patrick said the use of decentralized sewage systems is "one tool in the toolbox." He said those can be effective in hard to reach areas that are not likely to get sewered any time soon.

He said the county is facing some $250 million in costs of rehabbing its current system in connection with a federal Consent Decree. He said there are another $200 million to $250 million in needed sewage improvements.

Mr. Patrick noted that Signal Mountain has a small sewage treatment plant. But he said that system needs some $50 million in work that he said would not involve adding a single customer.

He was one of those taking part in a roundtable discussion of County Commission members and county officials at the Chamber of Commerce on Broad Street.

Commissioner Chip Baker, who had the idea for the pow wow aimed at taking positive steps toward meeting growing infrastructure needs. Chairman Jeff Eversole agreed that the commission needed to begin setting money aside now for major growth needs - aside from using bonds or drawing from the rainy day fund.

Commissioner Baker said of the 2018 vote on the proposed Mahan Gap sewage treatment plant, "The people in the area did not like it. It kind of erupted."

Commissioner David Sharpe, citing escalating sewage and road needs, said a tax increase has to be considered. He said, "At some point you have to start paying for the progress we need. People don't like it. I don't like it either. But it's something we've got to do."

He said the last tax increase was 2017, though the county currently has "its lowest millage rate since 1955."

Commissioner Steve Highlander said Snow Hill Road is in the same shape as when he had a wreck on it when he was 16. He said after the RPA director, Dan Reuter, toured it, he termed it "a cow path that was paved."

Commissioner Ken Smith said people in his district "get incredibly frustrated" when a large development goes in and the narrow roads don't get improved. "People are getting really tired of it," he said.

Julian Bell, of the Home Builders Association, said home costs continue to increase and many residents are priced out of the market. He said it is headed toward "urban sprawl with developments of large homes on large lots."

Mr. Reuter cited a need to help CARTA develop plans for mass transit aimed at keeping some vehicles off the road.

Commissioner Sharpe said the county cut all funding to CARTA this year, but needs "to re-invest" with the agency. He said, "We need to help CARTA survive."

Latest Headlines
State Senate Advances Bill That Curbs Community Benefit Agreements
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2025
PHOTOS: East Ridge Soccer Hosts CSAS
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/24/2025
UTC’s Earl Deals With His Own Version Of Madness As Mocs Face Bradley In NIT
UTC’s Earl Deals With His Own Version Of Madness As Mocs Face Bradley In NIT
  • Sports
  • 3/24/2025
Man Arrested For Attempted Murder And Other Charges
Man Arrested For Attempted Murder And Other Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2025
WWTA Director: New Sewage Treatment Plant Is Needed In North Part Of County
WWTA Director: New Sewage Treatment Plant Is Needed In North Part Of County
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2025
Chattanooga Prep Board Hires New Leaders; Acknowledges "Past Mistakes"
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2025
Breaking News
State Senate Advances Bill That Curbs Community Benefit Agreements
  • 3/24/2025

The Tennessee Senate voted Monday night to advance a measure that curbs Community Benefit Agreements in the state. The vote was 17-5. The bill "prohibits an employer seeking to receive ... more

Man Arrested For Attempted Murder And Other Charges
Man Arrested For Attempted Murder And Other Charges
  • 3/24/2025

In less than 24 hours after the incident was reported, Chattanooga Police arrested Dana Key, 50, who had warrants for shooting another person the previous day. Key is charged with attempted murder, ... more

Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested Early Monday Morning For Domestic Assault
Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested Early Monday Morning For Domestic Assault
  • 3/24/2025

A Chattanooga Police officer was arrested early Monday morning for domestic assault. HCSO deputies responded at approximately 1:50 a.m. to a reported domestic assault at a residence near the ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 3/24/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/24/2025
Large Woods Fire Breaks Out On Fredonia Mountain In Sequatchie County; Evacuation Underway
  • 3/23/2025
Beer Board Members Discuss Multiple Issues With New Regulatory Setup
  • 3/23/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/23/2025
Opinion
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
  • 3/24/2025
Top Senate Stories: Monsanto Protection Act Would Shield Foreign Chemical Maker From Cancer Lawsuits - And Response
  • 3/24/2025
Service Must Have A Heart
  • 3/24/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 21
  • 3/21/2025
Sports
UTC’s Earl Deals With His Own Version Of Madness As Mocs Face Bradley In NIT
UTC’s Earl Deals With His Own Version Of Madness As Mocs Face Bradley In NIT
  • 3/24/2025
Lady Vols Topple Buckeyes, 82-67, To Head To 37th NCAA Sweet 16
Lady Vols Topple Buckeyes, 82-67, To Head To 37th NCAA Sweet 16
  • 3/24/2025
Randy Smith: March Madness Observations
Randy Smith: March Madness Observations
  • 3/24/2025
Top-Ranked Vols Take Series At #10/12 Alabama With Dominant Victory
  • 3/24/2025
Dan Fleser: Lanier Vaults Vols Into Sweet 16
Dan Fleser: Lanier Vaults Vols Into Sweet 16
  • 3/23/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: 2nd American Is Outstanding
Life With Ferris: 2nd American Is Outstanding
  • 3/24/2025
New Chattanooga Fire Training Tower Holds Grand Opening March 26
New Chattanooga Fire Training Tower Holds Grand Opening March 26
  • 3/24/2025
Brian Smith Updates Friends Of Hixson On Chattanooga's Plan To Be A National Park City
Brian Smith Updates Friends Of Hixson On Chattanooga's Plan To Be A National Park City
  • 3/22/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/24/2025
Annual C.S. Lewis Lecture At UTC Is Monday
  • 3/22/2025
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “John Proctor Is The Villain” April 8-12
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “John Proctor Is The Villain” April 8-12
  • 3/24/2025
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Sam Hall
  • 3/24/2025
Beloved Local Musician Passes Away; GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help With Expenses
Beloved Local Musician Passes Away; GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help With Expenses
  • 3/24/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
  • 3/21/2025
Opinion
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
  • 3/24/2025
Top Senate Stories: Monsanto Protection Act Would Shield Foreign Chemical Maker From Cancer Lawsuits - And Response
  • 3/24/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
TVA Asks For Public Input On New Grid Resiliency Effort
  • 3/24/2025
Evans Lumber & Millwork Company New Ownership Announces An Expanded Premium Product Lineup
  • 3/24/2025
People’s Choice Voting Opens For TVFCU’s $225,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 3/24/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2025
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Student Scene
TVA/BVI Announce Robotics Award Program
TVA/BVI Announce Robotics Award Program
  • 3/24/2025
AdventHealth Senior Vice President To Present At Southern Adventist University Business Lecture
AdventHealth Senior Vice President To Present At Southern Adventist University Business Lecture
  • 3/24/2025
GNTC Awards Spring 2025 Roper Corporation Scholarships
  • 3/24/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Trauma Services To Host 2025 Trauma Symposium In May
Erlanger Trauma Services To Host 2025 Trauma Symposium In May
  • 3/24/2025
Morning Pointe Foundation Bringing “How To Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Event To East Hamilton
Morning Pointe Foundation Bringing “How To Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Event To East Hamilton
  • 3/24/2025
Epilepsy Awareness Day Observed By Olivet Baptist Church Health/Nursing Ministry
Epilepsy Awareness Day Observed By Olivet Baptist Church Health/Nursing Ministry
  • 3/24/2025
Memories
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
Outdoors
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
  • 3/24/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Volunteers Needed For American Battlefield Trust Park Day
  • 3/21/2025
Travel
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
Church
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Bob Tamasy: Spring Points To The Marvels Of Rebirth
Bob Tamasy: Spring Points To The Marvels Of Rebirth
  • 3/24/2025
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
  • 3/20/2025
Obituaries
Fred L. McNamara
Fred L. McNamara
  • 3/24/2025
Pearl L. Timmons
Pearl L. Timmons
  • 3/24/2025
Charles Edward Sledge, Jr.
Charles Edward Sledge, Jr.
  • 3/24/2025
Government
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/24/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For March 17-23
  • 3/24/2025
Officers Make Arrest For Domestic Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/24/2025