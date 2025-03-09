Latest Headlines

Murder-Suicide At Rock Spring Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Critical

  • Sunday, March 9, 2025

Three people are dead and one remains in critical condition at an area hospital after a domestic-related shooting at a Rock Spring home Saturday evening, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Deputies were dispatched to the Woodstation Road home at 7:10 p.m. at the 911 Center received a distress call from one of the victims.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered three persons were deceased and one person was suffering life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Wilson said the initial investigation reveals the shooter, Russell David Payne, 54, of Marietta, Ga., and his wife, Jacklyn D. Payne, 54, of the Woodstation Road residence were separated and living apart. Mrs. Payne was living with her father, Eugene "Jack" Denny, 79.

Investigators determined that Russell David Payne arrived at the residence by vehicle. He exited the vehicle and began firing multiple .223 caliber rounds into the rear of the residence.

As he moved about, he made entry into the residence, where he continued shooting. Payne died from a self-inflicted wound. Mrs. Payne and her father were both shot and killed.

A fourth person in the house appeared to have engaged the shooter, Sheriff Wilson said. He was identified as a 52-year-old male friend of the Denny family. He was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition. His identity was not yet released.

The Walker County Coroner will transport the bodies to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to be completed.

