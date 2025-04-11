Latest Headlines

Mayor's Chief Of Staff Jermaine Freeman Leaving For Other Opportunities

  • Friday, April 11, 2025

Jermaine Freeman, who has been a top official in the administration of Mayor Tim Kelly said he is leaving for other opportunities.

Mr. Freeman is currently the mayor's chief of staff.

He said, "This morning I wanted to share some personal news. In about one month I plan to transition out of City government to explore new opportunities, including in the private sector. I have had the honor and privilege to work for the City of Chattanooga for almost 9 years. When I started working for the City in 2016, I certainly never imagined that I'd be here for this long:) Serving the people of Chattanooga and working with each of you, my friends and colleagues, has been an incredible honor and blessing. I've learned a ton from each of you, and I'll always carry these lessons with me.

"Over the next month (my last day will be May 1), I'll be working with our team to ensure a smooth transition as Mayor Kelly starts his second term. Although I'll be leaving City government, I will continue to be a supporter of One Chattanooga and the work that Mayor Kelly and each of you is doing to advance our community. I truly appreciate the relationships that I've made these past few years, as well as our collaborations. I am optimistic about our city's future, and I look forward to all the great things yet to come." 

