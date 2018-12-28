Randy Smith: College Football Playoff Picks

Until college football decides to expand the playoff format, what we have is much better than what we had five years ago. Alabama is the clear cut favorite this year, but any of the three other teams is good enough to win it all. Here is the way I see it.





Clemson vs Notre Dame 4:00 Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX





Clemson has multi first round draft choices and with almost four weeks since their last game, Coach Dabo Swinney and his staff have had plenty of time to prepare for the Fighting Irish. The key for Notre Dame is being able to stop the Clemson offense, led by freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Cartersville, Georgia native took over for Kelly Bryant as the Tigers' starter four games into the season. Since then he has put up some amazing numbers. Of course he has great receivers to throw to as well as a great stable of running backs, led by All-American Travis Etienne who rushed for 1464 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. The Tiger defensive front is senior laden and they set a goal to win another championship after deciding to come back to Clemson for their final season. However, Dexter Lawrence will miss the game due to a suspension because a PED was discovered in his blood. The Tigers have been called by many, the team with the best chance to beat Alabama. The 2016 national champs are unbeaten on the year and they have an explosive offense to go with one of the top defenses in the country.Clemson has multi first round draft choices and with almost four weeks since their last game, Coach Dabo Swinney and his staff have had plenty of time to prepare for the Fighting Irish. The key for Notre Dame is being able to stop the Clemson offense, led by freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Cartersville, Georgia native took over for Kelly Bryant as the Tigers' starter four games into the season. Since then he has put up some amazing numbers. Of course he has great receivers to throw to as well as a great stable of running backs, led by All-American Travis Etienne who rushed for 1464 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. The Tiger defensive front is senior laden and they set a goal to win another championship after deciding to come back to Clemson for their final season. However, Dexter Lawrence will miss the game due to a suspension because a PED was discovered in his blood.





Notre Dame has made the playoffs for the first time ever as the number three seed. The Irish is 12-1 and it's been almost five weeks since Coach Brian Kelly's team has played a game. They don't have the first round picks that Clemson has but they have plenty of talent. Like Dabo Swinney, Kelly changed quarterbacks in mid-season. He replaced Brandon Winbush with Ian Book, and the results were similar to Clemson. The biggest rub against Notre Dame is the fact the Irish struggled against Ball State and Vanderbilt. Clemson is favored to win by 12.5 points. I'm thinking it will be more.





Clemson 38 Notre Dame 20





Alabama vs Oklahoma 8:00 Orange Bowl in Miami, Fl





Alabama has been tested very few times this season. The Crimson Tide has prevailed in all thirteen games thus far, with their toughest battle being in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. The Tide won that one in similar fashion to their victory over the Bulldogs in last year's national championship game. Last year, Tua Tagavailoa replaced Jalen Hurts and led Alabama to a come from behind win. In this season's SEC title clash, Hurts came in when Tua was injured and the results were the same; an Alabama victory. Tua had surgery on his ankle right after the SEC game and is expected to play against the Sooners. He may not be 100% but a 90% Tua is still better than most. And, Hurts will be available should Tua not be able to go. Either way, 'Bama should be in good shape.





Alabama may have to win this one with defense and against Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray that will be a tough chore. Murray who transferred two years ago from Texas A&M passed for more than 4,000 yards and threw 40 touchdown passes. He was the big factor in the nation's most explosive offense. The biggest problem for Oklahoma this season has been the Sooner's defense. They have given up a lot of points and while there has been some improvement, this game could be a very high scoring contest . Alabama should win this one handily, but if Tua is not effective or can't play, the Sooners' chances go up.





Alabama 47 Oklahoma 38

* * *Randy Smith can be reached at rsmithsports@epbfi.com