October 30, 2020
Police responded to a Thursday burglary on Glenridge Lane, and spoke to a witness. The witness told police they saw a truck in the driveway of the burglarized house, and someone inside the garage with a flashlight. When police made their way to the house, they encountered Jodie Lynn Evans, 41. Police said she had a head lamp, pliers, and was wearing gloves.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at 814 S. Seminole Dr., on Thursday and found a large cache of drugs.
Those inside the residence included Orion Rodgers, 37; Kimberly Phillips, 52; Timothy Raines, 43, and Cheryl Carpenter, 54.
Police said those present were read their Miranda Rights, and understood those rights.
I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000's I know the fund's purpose as I'm very concerned about the organization's future.
UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend.
Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga.
The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000.
However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea.
In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she'd have to moonlight as a backup.
