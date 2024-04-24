Latest Headlines

Superintendent Robertson Recommends School Resource Officers Instead Of Armed Teachers

  • Wednesday, April 24, 2024

HCS Superintendent Justin Robertson’s released the following statement regarding the armed teachers legislation. 

"The safety of students and staff is the highest priority for Hamilton County Schools, and we have worked diligently over the past several years to ensure the security of our campuses through a holistic approach. 

"We are committed to the well-being and safety of our students, and we have devoted substantial resources to providing supports to create a culture of belonging and care for all. We have worked closely with the School Board and County Commission to enhance security measures in our schools. We have partnered with Sheriff Garrett to ensure that every campus has an appropriately equipped school resource deputy or school safety officer. This approach has been successful in our schools, and we are committed to keeping all students and staff members safe in Hamilton County Schools. 

"I recognize that other districts in Tennessee are not as well positioned to provide trained SRDs or SSOs in their schools. Given the ability of our community to provide armed personnel in every building, I will not recommend arming any other person in a Hamilton County school. 

"As part of our focus on the safety of our schools, HCS will remain committed to its process of continuous improvement to ensure all children have the opportunity to thrive and experience a future without limits."

