Drue Smith - A Pioneer In Chattanooga Broadcasting

Several women hold the distinction of being among the firsts in Chattanooga broadcasting, but one in particular stands out, and that’s Drue Smith. The Hamilton County native helped open WDEF TV Channel 12 on their first day of telecasting, April 24, 1954 - 70 years ago.

Mrs. Smith graduated from the Girls Preparatory School and entered the University of Chattanooga where she became interested in Journalism.

She married Roy Blaney Smith in 1934, and the couple had one daughter, Drucilla Smith Fuller.

Mrs. Smith wrote for both the Chattanooga Times and News Free Press, but in 1948 took a radio job at WAPO; her show was named “The Party Line.” A few years later Mrs. Smith re-located to WDOD where Carter Parham was general manager.

Mr. Parham became interested in television and was an early investor in WDEF TV. In 1954 Mr. Parham left WDOD and took Mrs. Smith with him to television. Mrs. Smith was named public affairs director of the city’s first TV station; her program started at 2 p.m. and was called Drue’s party line, sponsored by the Electric Power Board.

The late Luther Masingill said Mrs. Smith was very popular among the viewers and did great interviews including former first lady Margaret Truman. Mr. Masingill said, “Mr. Parham tried to persuade Drue into staying in Chattanooga but she was determined Nashville had more to offer. WDEF just wasn’t the same when Drue left.”

Mrs. Smith was the first woman to cover the Tennessee Legislature, a job she held for over 30 years. In early 2000, the Legislature named the Capitol Hill Press room in her honor.

Tennessee Governor Frank Clement appointed Mrs. Smith the chair of American Women in Radio and Television, an organization urging more women to seek broadcasting careers.

Mr. Masingill said, “In those early days I was on Drue’s TV show several times. It was the most popular local program on our station; if you ever met Drue you’d never forget her and her colorful clothing; she enjoyed shopping at Lovemans downtown. After Drue left the city, she’d still call my program and wanted to know what was going on at home. She would always ask about Harv Bradley, who did the station's late news. She never forgot her Chattanooga roots.”

Mr. Masingill said, “Drue loved our country and was made an honorary member of the Tennessee National Guard, she was the only woman at the time.”

Mrs. Smith was respected by both Democrats and Republicans. The late Lt. Gov. John Wilder said, “Drue Smith gained the respect of politicians, governors, state lawmakers and other public figures; she was an icon.”

State Rep. Bill McAfee of Signal Mountain said, “Drue Smith was a professional, fair minded and celebrated every day of her life.”

Associated Press senior reporter Rocky Rollins covered the Tennessee General Assembly for several decades. He said Drue Smith reported on most everything in Nashville connected with the General Assembly and she knew everyone at the legislative plaza; she had the contacts and their phone number. He joked that Drue got her share of free meals.

Other reporters said Drue Smith always asked the first question at a news conference and may have reported on more stories than any other journalist in Tennessee history.

Although Mrs. Smith didn’t have a vote, in a joint resolution of the Tennessee Senate and House, Mrs. Smith was named the 133rd member.

Mrs. Smith also was employed by WLAC Radio and the Tennessee Radio Network, both based in Nashville.

In 2013, Drue Smith was inducted posthumously into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame, the same year as Tommy Jett of Chattanooga. She was also inducted into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame.

Mrs. Smith wrote her own biography entitled, “Drue Smith’s amazing Technicolor dream life.”

She bragged about having the last interview with Tennessee Governor Ray Blanton before he went to jail; the interview made national news.

Mr. Masingill said in one of his last conversations with Drue that she talked about her love for this city and said her final resting place would be Chattanooga Memorial Park, right above the duck pond. Mr. Masingill said, “She remembered picnicking there as a child.”

WDEF TV’s Parham was quoted as saying, “Drue Smith was a hard worker at Channel 12; she was a down to earth Southern lady, dedicated to fairness.”

Drue Smith passed away on Dec. 27, 2001, at Baptist Hospital in Nashville as a result of heart failure.

The headline on the Chattanoogan.com read, “Drue Smith, laid to rest in simple rites at White Oak.”

Click here for a video by the Tennessee Hall of Fame, produced by Chip Chapman, WDEF-TV Chattanooga.

