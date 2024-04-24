County Schools Superintendent Hits Friction On Request For County To Boost Education Tax Share

Latest Headlines

County Schools Supt. Justin Robertson ran into some friction Wednesday when he requested that the county up its percentage of the property tax that goes for schools.

Supt. Robertson, at an education committee meeting of the County Commission, said the county at one point gave 54 percent of the total to the schools. However, he said that has dropped to 43 percent this past year.

He is asking the county for a $31 million increase in the upcoming budget. He said that was the amount the schools would get if their percentage had not been cut.

Supt. Robertson said the schools were facing the fact that COVID funds as well as ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) money was ending.

He said losing the federal largesse "will make a huge difference."

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the Robertson figures did not factor in the fact that the county in 2017 issued $120 million for school construction and began paying for that debt.

He said, "That was purely in the interest of the schools for a series of school projects."

The county mayor said the county had bought the former CIGNA building for a school expansion in East Brainerd and paid $10 million for the Gateway Building for a school.

"There is more to this story when the commission is being accused of not supporting education," he said.

Commissioner Joe Graham said the county school budget had risen $96 million last year as a new state school formula went into place. "Your revenues skyrocketed," he said.

He said, "You got a windfall. Does it matter where it came from?"

Commissioner Graham asked Supt. Robertson, "Are you asking for a tax increase?" He replied, "Absolutely not."

Commissioner Warren Mackey said it appeared the county was being "blamed" for not giving enough support to the schools.

Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said he is concerned about all the budget requests facing the county this year.

He said "all this free money" was over and government would have to adjust. "We're back to ground zero," he said.

Supt. Robertson said he wanted to give teachers a five percent raise or a flat $2,800 and to raise beginning teachers to $50,000. The pay increases would cost $31 million.

He said the schools had $713.7 million last year and were looking at $673.8 million for the upcoming year for a $39.8 million drop.

