Police Seek Help In Targeted Slaying On I-24

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is asking for assistance from the public in relation to the homicide that occurred on Interstate 24 last Sunday.
Police said, "As CPD's Homicide Unit continues their investigation, we are asking for anyone that was traveling in the area of Rossville Boulevard and/or Interstate 24 Eastbound on May 4 between the hours of 2:45 a.m. to 3 a.m., who may have observed vehicles driving erratically, road rage, or any other suspicious activity, to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.
"If you were traveling in the aforementioned area and have in-car camera footage, please upload the video to CPD's Community Portal. You can remain anonymous."
The CPD responded at 2:57 a.m.
to a person shot call in the 18100 block of Interstate 24 Eastbound. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle.
Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The victim died at the scene.
Police at the time said, "The preliminary investigation shows the victim was driving a vehicle eastbound when the suspect shot him from another vehicle. After the preliminary investigation, authorities believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public."