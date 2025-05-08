Latest Headlines

School Board Passes "Flat" Budget; Dr. Robertson Adds 27 More Central Office Cuts

  • Thursday, May 8, 2025
Dr. Justin Robertson
Dr. Justin Robertson

The County School Board on Thursday night voted 8-3 to pass a $277 million "flat" budget.

That came after Supt. Justin Robertson said he had identified 27 additional central office cuts at the direction of the board in order to help reach the balanced budget.

And it also came after the board approved taking $3.5 million from the fund balance (rainy day fund) that will allow $2,000 bonuses for all employees. Prior to that action, only teachers were to get the $2,000 amount, and that is coming from the state.

Four board members (Ben Connor, Jill Black, Karitsa Mosley Jones and Jackie Thomas) wanted to attach to the flat budget a "wish list" of items that would bring the total budget to $603 million. County Mayor Weston Wamp and County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole have said no tax increase is contemplated this year.

Mr. Connor said, "A flat budget doesn't represent everything we need," and he said the list of needs "would show the County Commission where we need to be."

He said the county had fallen behind $11 million on the required "maintenance of effort" and "that put us in an $11 million hole." County officials maintain they have kept up maintenance of effort - giving the schools more each year than the year before.

Seven board members voted against tying the wish list to the budget, though they said Supt. Robertson can address that topic with the commission.

Chairman Joe Smith said, "It seems to me we've got to take a budget up there - not an alternate budget."

Steve Slater, another board member, said, "I don't think we can attach this to a flat budget."

The list from Mr. Connor included a $5 million implementation of phase 1 of a completed employee compensation study, adding back 2.5 percent to central office reductions, reinstating a half-position staff cut at each of the schools, boosting capital maintenance which had been cut $2 million, giving a two percent across the board raise and providing step and longevity raises.

Board member Felice Hadden said she would have liked to have added items to the list, including restoring all cuts to exceptional education. She said $500,000 had been added back for that item, but it still was not to the prior staffing level. She also said coaching stipends might go on the list.

Board member Larry Grohn said he opposes across the board raises, saying they help those at the top of the pay scale much more than those at the bottom.

He also said school officials initally "proposed cutting the budget in areas deliberately meant to cause the greatest havoc in the community." He noted that an item cutting magnet school transportation was withdrawn.

Another budget concession was not to carry out planned staff cuts at Washington Alternative School, it was stated.

Prior to the regular board session, Hamilton County Education Association president Jeanette Omarkhail said of the budget controversy, "The real cause is not mismanagement, it's a lack of revenue."

She said the schools had been going to the County Commission "for 20 years and just getting excuses and fingerpointing."

Dr. Robertson said, "As part of efforts to reduce the FY26 budget during a challenging financial year, the Hamilton County Board of Education asked the administration to increase reductions to central office staffing and bring a balanced budget to the board. The original proposal identified 20 positions totaling approximately $2 million. At the Board's request, this has now been expanded to over 47 positions, resulting in $3.9 million in reductions.

"In total, 46.15 positions have been identified for reduction across multiple departments.
These reductions represent an 11 percent cut to central office staffing, almost four times the reduction made to school-based staffing (three percent). While every effort has been made to prioritize support for schools and students, these central office reductions will result in operational gaps that will impact service delivery and capacity in key areas such as instructional support, student services, technology, and maintenance."

The School Board was meeting Thursday afternoon to further hash over the budget.

Supt. Robertson said that 14.5 of the positions are currently vacant and will not be filled. The other 32.65 positions are currently filled. We anticipate 5-6 positions ending with no other HCS jobs available.

He added, "In addition to reducing centralized positions, Hamilton County Schools conducted a thorough review of centralized operations and identified over $1.3 million in reductions across multiple non-personnel budget categories. These adjustments will reduce supports and services at the central level, but reflect the district's commitment to directing resources toward classrooms and schools while maintaining essential operational functions at the leanest level possible.

"Reductions were made across a wide range of central expenditures, including software
contracts, instructional supplies, in-service costs, equipment, travel, consulting services, and other charges. These reductions allow for a balanced operational budget and reinforce the district's priority to protect school-based staffing and instructional resources directly servicing students."

"This $1.3 million reduction is part of a broader $5.3 million in central office cuts
identified since Version 1 of the FY26 budget. These efforts demonstrate the
district's commitment to making difficult, strategic decisions at the central level,
ensuring that any necessary school-based adjustments are made with both
transparency and values in mind."

Reductions:

Curriculum and Instruction

DISTRICT CONTENT LEAD 231 (2.00) $209,258.00 Filled - End 6/11/25
DISTRICT CONTENT LEAD 231 (2.00) $152,036.00 Filled - End 6/11/25
DIR SPECIALIZED LEARNING (1.00) $154,586.00 Shift to Grant

English as a New Language

COORD ENL ACCESS & ENG (1.00) $129,139.00 Filled - Ends 6/20/25
INSTRUCTIONAL COACH 211 (1.00) 104,629.00 Resign- End 5/23/25

Deputy Superintendent:

COORD STRAT PROJ&POLICY (1.00) $129,139.00 Filled - End 6/20/25
COORDINATOR FCE (1.00) $129,139.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Strategy:

COORD STRAT PROJ&POLICY (1.00) $129,139.00 Vacant - 4/1/25
RESEARCH ANALYST (1.00) $104,329.00 Vacant - 4/1/25

Innovation and Fine Arts:

DIRECTOR OF INNOVATION (1.00) $117,773.76 Resign - 6/20/25
TECH INT/NNOV COACH 231 (1.00) $100,897.00 Filled - End 6/11/25

Opp and Access

COORDINATOR FED PROGRAMS (1.00) $75,674.97 Filled - End 6/20/25

Student Supports

SECRETARY (0.50) $32,146.50 Filled - End 6/20/25
HOMELESS SPECIALIST (1.00) $53,822.60 Filled - End 6/20/25
CLERICAL ASSISTANT 260 (1.00) $31,492.50 Filled - End 6/20/25

SEAD:

504 COORDINATOR (0.50) $64,569.50 Retire - 6/20/25
PROJECT MANAGER (1.00) $66,233.96 Filled - End 6/20/25
SEAD COORD - CLASSIFIED (0.25) $84,259.20 Filled - End 6/20/25
SEAD FACILITATOR (1.00) $94,481.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Information Services:

COORDINATOR OF INNOVATION (1.00) $129,139.00 Retire - 6/20/25
ED TECHNOLOGY TRAINER (1.00) $108,829.00 Retired - 10/25/24
IS TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT (1.00) $108,829.00 Filled - End 6/20/25
INSTRUCT. COMP. PERSONNEL (1.00) $50,500.00 Vacant - 4/1/24
INTERN - WORK-BASED LEARN (1.50) $53,682.00 Unfilled

Maintenance:

ELECTRICIAN ASSISTANT (2.00) $125,648.00 Vacant - 2/3/25
HVAC TECHNICIAN ASSISTANT (1.00) $62,824.00 Vacant - 8/1/24
CARPENTER ASSISTANT (1.00) $62,824.00 Vacant - 2/10/25
HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATOR (1.00) $86,683.00 Vacant - 4/1/25

School Accounting:

COMPLIANCE ANALYST (1.00) $104,057.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Procurement:

FIXED ASSET TECHNICIAN 3 (1.00) $78,608.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Talent Development:

NEW TEACHER COACH (2.00) $201,794.00 Filled - End 6/11/25
NEW TEACHER COACH (1.00) $78,869.52 Filled - End 6/11/25

Benefit Services:

HUMAN RESOURCES ASSISTANT (1.00) $64,293.00 Vacant - 8/1/24

Budget Office:

PAYROLL TECHNICIAN 2 (1.00) $78,608.00 Vacant - 8/1/24

Talent Acquisition:

RECRUITER (1.00) $51,402.00 Filled - Ends 6/20/25
TALENT AQUISITION SPECIALIST (1.00) $73,782.00 Vacant - 2/26/25

General Services:

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 2 (2.00) $166,514.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Communications:

INTERN - WORK-BASED LEARN (2.40) $85,891.20 Filled - End 6/11/25

Deputy Superintendent:

COORDINATOR FCE (1.00) $129,139.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Future Ready:

CTE INNOVATION COACH (1.00) $78,869.00 Filled - End 6/20/25

Superintendent:

EXEC DIR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES (0.25) $43,999.50 Vacant - 8/21/24
EXEC DIR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES (0.75)

Other Contracted Services (6,400)
Software (543,145)
Stipends (341)
Instructional Supplies (161,000)
Travel-Mileage (15,000)
Equipment (120,000)
In-Service (105,250)
Other Charges (33,000)
Dues and Memberships (800)
Office Supplies (3,900)
Other Contracted Services (98,000)
Travel - Mileage (10,100)
Other Supplies & Materials (10,000)
Maintenance & Repairs -Equipment (23,000)
Textbooks - Electronic (74,260)
Consultants (80,000)
Postal charges (6,000)
Oper Lease/Vehicle (50,000)
Maintenance & Repairs - Building (23,750)
Grand Total (1,363,946)

