Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, May 10, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARKER,MICHAEL PAUL
145 CR 757 RICEVILLE, 37371
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BARKER,MICHAEL PAUL
145 CR 757 RICEVILLE, 37371
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BELL,MARCUS LAJUAN
1306 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044629
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER

BROCKS,JARVARIE TYRIA
100 COUNTY RD APT 9 BRIDGEPORT, 35470
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROWN,ALVIN LESTER
3817 CUMMINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

BYRD,BRIAN KEITH
1105 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CAMACHO,CARLOS ALBERTO
2812 SPICEWOOD LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CLARIDY,CHRISTOPHER OLIN
54 RIPLE STONE RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.

OF SCHEDULE II
DRIVING ON REVOKED, (DUI)

COLVIN,DEJOHN ADRAIN
920 CARRIE LN HIXSON, 373432201
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
LICENSE REQUIRED
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF FELONT

COLVIN,QUANTEARRA LASHAE
4912 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COTHRAN,EDDIE ALLEN
10120 CLAIRE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 373794080
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DEWS,ARMOND
7715 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS

DODSON,JOSHUA PEYTON
206 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOVER,ERICA NIKEE
3537 SHELBY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DWIGHT,LAKELIA JABELLIA
1433 Carousel Rd Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EARLEY,DEBRA
123 NEWBY ROAD CEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FLETCHER,COURTYUS DEQAYNE
5722 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GIBBS,ERIC GERALD
2536 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GREEN,BRESHA NICOLE
201 Eads St Apt 342 Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

HEMPHILL,DENEISA AVONNA
2300 WILSON ST, APT 5M CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HOGE,LIJERRIAN JAYSHAWN
31PAULMAR DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

HUGHES,THOMAS EVERETTE
101 HAMPTON RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
JONES,BRETT AUSTIN
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

JONES,THOMAS WAYNE
1400 W 54TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOYNER,JESSE JACOB
215 MARSHALL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KELLY,CHRISTOPHER LEVON
8433 SHADWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCPHERSON,AUDWIN WADE
8011 BORK MEMORIAL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

MILLER,NANCY SCOGGINS
3933 FAIR STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
74 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

MILLSAPS,KELESHYA MALAELA
2006 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MUNGUIA,ESPERANZA
4167 DORRIS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

PANTAGES,MICHAEL DAMIAN
807 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PETERS,COREY DEMOND
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

RIVERA,JUANITA AMPARO
166 GRAND VALLEY OSTATES CHATTANOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

ROGERS,JASON LEBRON
227 SUNSHINE LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SIMONDS,JAMES CARL
2162 S SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SWAFFORD,CHRISTOPHER PAUL
9533 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SYLMAN,JAMICHAEL TAMEL
6012 BAYSHORE DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

THOMPSON,KEVIN ALEXANDER
524 BEAVER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)

WADE,MICHAEL GERALD
5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

WALSINGHAM,TRAVIS PAUL
6930 POPULUS LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILLIAMS,MICHAEL WAYNE
4952 BELL HARBOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

Here are the mug shots:

BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
BICE, BRITTNEY ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROCKS, JARVARIE TYRIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/18/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BROWN, ALVIN LESTER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYRD, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS. OF SCHEDULE II
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, (DUI)
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COTHRAN, EDDIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/16/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GIBBS, ERIC GERALD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GOMEZ, ADYLENY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HOGE, LIJERRIAN JAYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/26/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HUGHES, THOMAS EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/19/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
JONES, THOMAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOYNER, JESSE JACOB
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
MILLER, NANCY SCOGGINS
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 06/12/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MILLSAPS, KELESHYA MALAELA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MUNGUIA, ESPERANZA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/26/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
PETERS, COREY DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
RIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMONDS, JAMES CARL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/26/1975
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SYLMAN, JAMICHAEL TAMEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
WADE, MICHAEL GERALD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/27/1959
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS




