Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

OF SCHEDULE IIDRIVING ON REVOKED, (DUI)COLVIN,DEJOHN ADRAIN920 CARRIE LN HIXSON, 373432201Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:CRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY EVADINGTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCELICENSE REQUIREDPOSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF FELONTCOLVIN,QUANTEARRA LASHAE4912 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)COTHRAN,EDDIE ALLEN10120 CLAIRE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 373794080Age at Arrest:56 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDEWS,ARMOND7715 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:FALSE REPORTSDODSON,JOSHUA PEYTON206 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOVER,ERICA NIKEE3537 SHELBY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DWIGHT,LAKELIA JABELLIA1433 Carousel Rd Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEARLEY,DEBRA123 NEWBY ROAD CEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest:63 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VITHEFT OF PROPERTYFLETCHER,COURTYUS DEQAYNE5722 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGIBBS,ERIC GERALD2536 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORGOMEZ,ADYLENY1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:GREEN,BRESHA NICOLE201 Eads St Apt 342 Chattanooga, 37412Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CHILD NEGLECTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGHEMPHILL,DENEISA AVONNA2300 WILSON ST, APT 5M CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHOGE,LIJERRIAN JAYSHAWN31PAULMAR DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIHUGHES,THOMAS EVERETTE101 HAMPTON RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest:57 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:JONES,BRETT AUSTIN727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:54 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOJONES,THOMAS WAYNE1400 W 54TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARJOYNER,JESSE JACOB215 MARSHALL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYKELLY,CHRISTOPHER LEVON8433 SHADWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMCPHERSON,AUDWIN WADE8011 BORK MEMORIAL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:66 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESMILLER,NANCY SCOGGINS3933 FAIR STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest:74 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VOP AGGRAVATED BURGLARYMILLSAPS,KELESHYA MALAELA2006 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMUNGUIA,ESPERANZA4167 DORRIS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGPANTAGES,MICHAEL DAMIAN807 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARPETERS,COREY DEMOND823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFRIVERA,JUANITA AMPARO166 GRAND VALLEY OSTATES CHATTANOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:ROGERS,JASON LEBRON227 SUNSHINE LN DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PDCharges:RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSIMONDS,JAMES CARL2162 S SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)SWAFFORD,CHRISTOPHER PAUL9533 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)SYLMAN,JAMICHAEL TAMEL6012 BAYSHORE DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYTHOMPSON,KEVIN ALEXANDER524 BEAVER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)WADE,MICHAEL GERALD5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)WALSINGHAM,TRAVIS PAUL6930 POPULUS LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWILLIAMS,MICHAEL WAYNE4952 BELL HARBOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:65 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

Here are the mug shots:

BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER BICE, BRITTNEY ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BROCKS, JARVARIE TYRIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/18/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROWN, ALVIN LESTER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, BRIAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, (DUI) COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) COTHRAN, EDDIE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/12/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/16/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GIBBS, ERIC GERALD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR GOMEZ, ADYLENY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HOGE, LIJERRIAN JAYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/26/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II HUGHES, THOMAS EVERETTE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/25/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, BRETT AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/19/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO JONES, THOMAS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOYNER, JESSE JACOB

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/21/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 08/25/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES MILLER, NANCY SCOGGINS

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 06/12/1950

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

VOP AGGRAVATED BURGLARY MILLSAPS, KELESHYA MALAELA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MUNGUIA, ESPERANZA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/26/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING PETERS, COREY DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION RIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMONDS, JAMES CARL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/26/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/15/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SYLMAN, JAMICHAEL TAMEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION) WADE, MICHAEL GERALD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/17/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) WILLIAMS, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/27/1959

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



