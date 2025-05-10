Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
|
|BICE, BRITTNEY ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BROCKS, JARVARIE TYRIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/18/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BROWN, ALVIN LESTER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BYRD, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS. OF SCHEDULE II
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, (DUI)
|
|COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|COTHRAN, EDDIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/16/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|GIBBS, ERIC GERALD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|GOMEZ, ADYLENY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HOGE, LIJERRIAN JAYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/26/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|HUGHES, THOMAS EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/19/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
|
|JONES, THOMAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOYNER, JESSE JACOB
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|MILLER, NANCY SCOGGINS
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 06/12/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MILLSAPS, KELESHYA MALAELA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MUNGUIA, ESPERANZA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/26/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|PETERS, COREY DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
|
|PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
|
|RIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMONDS, JAMES CARL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/26/1975
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SYLMAN, JAMICHAEL TAMEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
|
|WADE, MICHAEL GERALD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|WILLIAMS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/27/1959
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|