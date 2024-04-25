HCSO Traffic Unit Investigates Minor Bus Collision En-Route To Wallace Elementary School

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were notified at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday of a traffic incident involving a bus on the way to Wallace Elementary School.From the preliminary investigation, it appears the bus was involved in a minor collision at a slow speed with a vehicle that was stopped at the red light on Saw Tooth Drive and Baker Boy Drive.No injuries were reported and HCSO deputies assisted in directing traffic around the incident and transferring the students to a new bus which took them to their school without incident.The HCSO Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.