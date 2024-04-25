Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLMON, MICHAEL TODD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/14/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALMUTLAQ, SAAD SALEH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING) ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/24/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BILLINGS, SHYLO SEDIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/14/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF FIREARM

STALKING BRUMBALOUGH, JACK DAVID

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/25/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLOWAY, DESMOND K

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY CANNING, JAMES LEE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/04/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CARROLL, JOSHUA TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/03/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CARTER, JOSHUA RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/04/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/21/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON DAULTON, CANDICE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/13/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/26/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION EATON, DAVID CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FIELDS, TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/21/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION FRANCIS, SAMANTHA JUSTINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER HOLT, CHRISTOPHER NEAL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/14/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY





HOY, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/19/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) ISAAC, BILLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/25/1966

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

(PROBATION VIOLATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY

(PROBATION VIOLATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT I

(PROBATION VIOLATION) EVADING ARREST JACKSON, AISHA JESHON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

INCITING TO RIOT JENKINS, MAKIYA ANISE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/29/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/29/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/12/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/01/2005

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21





LORENZO, JAVIER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MARTIN, KENYON TY RIQ

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/23/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G OLIVER, DAVID PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

OPEN CONTAINER LAW OWENS, CALEB COPE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/29/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH PETTY, TAYHIA JAI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/18/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, TOMMETRIC E

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/08/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ROGERS, BRITANIE NIKOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RUIZ, ALEXANDER JOHN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION SANDERS, LYLE T

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/13/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT





SENTELL, DANIEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/07/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHRADER, JAMES BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/11/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SIMMS, LINDA KAY

Age at Arrest: 79

Date of Birth: 05/26/1944

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/06/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/19/1973

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SNYDER, MELLANIE LIANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/23/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SPRALLING, LAQUISHA L

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUGGS, CARLAS ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY THOMAS, ELTIDRA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORREY, ANTHONY LOVELL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/28/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT





WATSON, BRAHM DANNON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION (RED LIGHT LAW)

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT





