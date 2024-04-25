Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLMON, MICHAEL TODD
1721 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE
4165 EASTRIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BILLINGS, SHYLO SEDIQUE
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF FIREARM
STALKING
BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM
1436 CYPRESS STREET CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023909
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRUMBALOUGH, JACK DAVID
227 WEST CLOUDS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLOWAY, DESMOND K
8604 SURRY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARROLL, JOSHUA TYRONE
7946 GRIGGS LN GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
CARTER, JOSHUA RAY
6125 BLOCK BERRY LANE BURCHWOOD, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CLINTON, WILLIAM MANSON
360 13TH AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR
433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
DAULTON, CANDICE
6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE
5078 MOODY SAWYER RD APT B1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EATON, DAVID CHRISTIAN
5679 HICKORY ST OOLTEWAH, 373635906
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ELSEA, MATTHEW RONALD
1803 WINIFRED DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FIELDS, TIMOTHY
2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FRANCIS, SAMANTHA JUSTINE
4615 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113812
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
1510 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374045444
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
GRANT, ANGELA C
5077 MCAHILL RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054619
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE
9417 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
HAVEMAN, ROGER DUANE
369 RED CLAY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERBERT, BAILEY M
728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124064
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
HOLT, CHRISTOPHER NEAL
7126 MOSES RD HIXSOB, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
ISAAC, BILLY JOE
2704 WOODSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
(PROBATION VIOLATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(PROBATION VIOLATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT I
(PROBATION VIOLATION) EVADING ARREST
JACKSON, AISHA JESHON
2104 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
INCITING TO RIOT
JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON
125 EASTFRONTAGE RD APT 109 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JENKINS, MAKIYA ANISE
207 JORDAN CIR SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
3301 PINE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR
312 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA
727 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
73812 NOAH REED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30739
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN
2134 HOLDEN FARM PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
LORENZO, JAVIER
320 W DALE DR APT 6 ADDISON, 60101
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MARTIN, KENYON TY RIQ
917 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
201 EADS ST, APT 531 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
O BERRY, MICHAEL SHANE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OLIVER, DAVID PHILLIP
6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
OWENS, CALEB COPE
208 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
PETTY, TAYHIA JAI
1121 RENAS TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, TOMMETRIC E
720 FULLER GLEN CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROGERS, BRITANIE NIKOLE
1037 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RUIZ, ALEXANDER JOHN
8509 BROOKEPLACE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SHRADER, JAMES BRANDON
13309 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SIMMS, LINDA KAY
517 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 79 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
1108 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
1805 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SNYDER, MELLANIE LIANE
8457 CROSS TIMBERS CI HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPRALLING, LAQUISHA L
610 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUGGS, CARLAS ORLANDO
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THOMAS, ELTIDRA
106 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TORREY, ANTHONY LOVELL
1113 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111580
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WATSON, BRAHM DANNON
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 213 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION (RED LIGHT LAW)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLMON, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/14/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ALMUTLAQ, SAAD SALEH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
|
|ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/24/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BILLINGS, SHYLO SEDIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/14/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF FIREARM
- STALKING
|
|BRUMBALOUGH, JACK DAVID
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/25/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALLOWAY, DESMOND K
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CANNING, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARROLL, JOSHUA TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, JOSHUA RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|DAULTON, CANDICE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/13/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|EATON, DAVID CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FIELDS, TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|FRANCIS, SAMANTHA JUSTINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
|
|HOLT, CHRISTOPHER NEAL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HOY, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/19/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESP
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A F
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|ISAAC, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- (PROBATION VIOLATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY
- (PROBATION VIOLATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT I
- (PROBATION VIOLATION) EVADING ARREST
|
|JACKSON, AISHA JESHON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, MAKIYA ANISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/29/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
|
|JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/29/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/12/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/01/2005
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
|
|LORENZO, JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MARTIN, KENYON TY RIQ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|OLIVER, DAVID PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|OWENS, CALEB COPE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/29/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
|
|PETTY, TAYHIA JAI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REED, TOMMETRIC E
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ROGERS, BRITANIE NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RUIZ, ALEXANDER JOHN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SANDERS, LYLE T
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/13/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SENTELL, DANIEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/07/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHRADER, JAMES BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/11/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SIMMS, LINDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 79
Date of Birth: 05/26/1944
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SNYDER, MELLANIE LIANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SPRALLING, LAQUISHA L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUGGS, CARLAS ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|THOMAS, ELTIDRA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TORREY, ANTHONY LOVELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/28/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WATSON, BRAHM DANNON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION (RED LIGHT LAW)
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|