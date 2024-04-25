Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, April 25, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLMON, MICHAEL TODD
1721 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE
4165 EASTRIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BILLINGS, SHYLO SEDIQUE
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF FIREARM
STALKING

BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM
1436 CYPRESS STREET CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023909
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRUMBALOUGH, JACK DAVID
227 WEST CLOUDS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLOWAY, DESMOND K
8604 SURRY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CARROLL, JOSHUA TYRONE
7946 GRIGGS LN GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

CARTER, JOSHUA RAY
6125 BLOCK BERRY LANE BURCHWOOD, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CLINTON, WILLIAM MANSON
360 13TH AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRUMSEY, MAURICE LAMAR
433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

DAULTON, CANDICE
6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE
5078 MOODY SAWYER RD APT B1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

EATON, DAVID CHRISTIAN
5679 HICKORY ST OOLTEWAH, 373635906
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ELSEA, MATTHEW RONALD
1803 WINIFRED DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

FIELDS, TIMOTHY
2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FRANCIS, SAMANTHA JUSTINE
4615 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113812
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
1510 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374045444
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

GRANT, ANGELA C
5077 MCAHILL RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054619
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE
9417 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

HAVEMAN, ROGER DUANE
369 RED CLAY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERBERT, BAILEY M
728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124064
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

HOLT, CHRISTOPHER NEAL
7126 MOSES RD HIXSOB, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK
1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

ISAAC, BILLY JOE
2704 WOODSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
(PROBATION VIOLATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(PROBATION VIOLATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT I
(PROBATION VIOLATION) EVADING ARREST

JACKSON, AISHA JESHON
2104 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
INCITING TO RIOT

JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON
125 EASTFRONTAGE RD APT 109 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JENKINS, MAKIYA ANISE
207 JORDAN CIR SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
3301 PINE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR
312 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA
727 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
73812 NOAH REED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30739
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN
2134 HOLDEN FARM PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

LORENZO, JAVIER
320 W DALE DR APT 6 ADDISON, 60101
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MARTIN, KENYON TY RIQ
917 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
201 EADS ST, APT 531 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

O BERRY, MICHAEL SHANE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OLIVER, DAVID PHILLIP
6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

OWENS, CALEB COPE
208 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

PETTY, TAYHIA JAI
1121 RENAS TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, TOMMETRIC E
720 FULLER GLEN CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROGERS, BRITANIE NIKOLE
1037 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RUIZ, ALEXANDER JOHN
8509 BROOKEPLACE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SHRADER, JAMES BRANDON
13309 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SIMMS, LINDA KAY
517 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 79 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
1108 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
1805 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SNYDER, MELLANIE LIANE
8457 CROSS TIMBERS CI HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPRALLING, LAQUISHA L
610 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUGGS, CARLAS ORLANDO
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

THOMAS, ELTIDRA
106 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORREY, ANTHONY LOVELL
1113 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111580
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WATSON, BRAHM DANNON
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 213 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION (RED LIGHT LAW)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF)

