Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, WALTER JR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/29/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CAGLE, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHATMON, TENNESSEE RICARDO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/24/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING (50/30) DAVIS, AMBER DALLAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/02/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EASLEY, CYRUS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

FELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, JUAN J

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/14/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLDAWAY, TRACY FREDERICK

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/28/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT LANE, SERENA YOHANNA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC LUMAN, JOHNATHAN DALE

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 07/02/1954

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/06/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/11/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/05/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) POOLE, CURTIS KEITH

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/28/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE OS REVOKED SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SENTELL, DANIEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/07/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR





SMITH, JALA TIOMBE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/18/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, KIARA LASHAUN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/12/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TURNER, RENALDO CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/11/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VOYLES, TANNER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JAMAAL LAVONTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE





