Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, JOSHUA DAVID
137 GREENHILL AVENUE FRANKFORT, 40601
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ALLISON, WALTER JR
438 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALMUTLAQ, SAAD SALEH
719 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
115 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAGLE, DAVID RAY
289 RIVER DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANNING, JAMES LEE
4820 HAL CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
2448 NORTH BRIER CYCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHATMON, TENNESSEE RICARDO
5821 PATRICK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING (50/30)
DAVIS, AMBER DALLAS
511 MALCOLM RD NW VIENNA, 22180
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EASLEY, CYRUS JAMES
157 DOWER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELON UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GLOVER, TONY BELOFONTE
1412 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, JUAN J
112 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLDAWAY, TRACY FREDERICK
7710 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061118
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
HOY, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
764 EMORY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LANE, SERENA YOHANNA
9110 ALMOND RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213465
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
LUMAN, JOHNATHAN DALE
3612 OAKLAND AVENUE APT A REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON
1611 S Watkins St Chattanooga, 374045358
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA
1035 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
706 DUNLAP AVE UNIT 2 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN
3957 ATLANTA DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POOLE, CURTIS KEITH
1210 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE OS REVOKED
PORTER, DARRION
3915 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212160
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SANDERS, LYLE T
2 ABELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151515
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN
6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123657
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SENTELL, DANIEL DAVID
431 KELSEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, JALA TIOMBE
1167 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH
2448 BLUE MIST DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773554
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON
1816 PORTLAND ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, KIARA LASHAUN
328 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TURNER, RENALDO CALVIN
1513 N. ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VOYLES, TANNER ALEXANDER
1705 BAUGH ST CLEVELAND, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE
1908 BENNETTE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041207
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JAMAAL LAVONTE
5108 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
