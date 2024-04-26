Latest Headlines

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, WALTER JR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/29/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAGLE, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHATMON, TENNESSEE RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING (50/30)
DAVIS, AMBER DALLAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/02/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EASLEY, CYRUS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, JUAN J
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/14/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLDAWAY, TRACY FREDERICK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
LANE, SERENA YOHANNA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
LUMAN, JOHNATHAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/02/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/11/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/05/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POOLE, CURTIS KEITH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/28/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE OS REVOKED
SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SENTELL, DANIEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/07/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR


SMITH, JALA TIOMBE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, KIARA LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/12/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TURNER, RENALDO CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VOYLES, TANNER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JAMAAL LAVONTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



