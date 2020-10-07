 Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Health Department Offers Free Flu Vaccines For Limited Time

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department will be offering free flu vaccinations for a
limited time while supplies last.

-A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be offered for those 18 years or older Oct. 12, 13, and 14
(Monday-Wednesday) from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy. in Chattanooga.

- This is the same location as the COVID-19 testing site, but the flu vaccine clinic will be held at different hours from the COVID-19 testing.

- The flu vaccine will be free while supplies last and no appointment is needed.

- People will be asked to put on a face mask while in their vehicle before receiving the flu vaccine.
Free flu vaccine for children (ages six months through 17 years) is available by appointment only at the following Health Department locations:
- Sequoyah Health Center (209-5490), 9527 W Ridge Trail Road in Soddy-Daisy; or at the
- Pediatric Clinic (209-8050), downtown Health Dept., 921 E 3rd St. in Chattanooga.

“The flu vaccine is especially important right now,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The same tools we’ve been using to prevent the spread of COVID-19—wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent hand washing—will also help prevent the spread of the influenza virus.”

Officials said, "The flu vaccine is recommended for all persons age six months or older who do not have contraindications. Those at highest risk for serious complications from the flu include children under five years, adults 65 years and over, pregnant women and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system.

"The Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot this year and to get it early. This flu season is going to be more challenging than ever due to the added risk of COVID-19 in our community."

Flu vaccines are also currently available through doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies.

The Health Department will open additional flu vaccination clinics as more supplies become available.

For more information about COVID-19 or the flu vaccine, call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit the calendar on their website. The Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Alstom site seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.


October 7, 2020

Governor Lee Announces $50 Million In New Business Relief Funding

October 7, 2020

Kenneth King Jr. Charged With Murder Of 18-Year-Old Jacobreyan Reed

October 7, 2020

Health Department Offers Free Flu Vaccines For Limited Time


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) on Wednesday announced an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for the new Supplemental Employer ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have charged 31-year-old Kenneth King Jr. with the Sept. 29 murder of 18-year-old Jacobreyan Reed. King is charged with criminal homicide. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department will be offering free flu vaccinations for a limited time while supplies last. -A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be offered for those 18 years ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Lee Announces $50 Million In New Business Relief Funding

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) on Wednesday announced an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for the new Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant (SERG) program to provide additional relief to small businesses suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new wave of funding includes specific support for minority-owned, ... (click for more)

Kenneth King Jr. Charged With Murder Of 18-Year-Old Jacobreyan Reed

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have charged 31-year-old Kenneth King Jr. with the Sept. 29 murder of 18-year-old Jacobreyan Reed. King is charged with criminal homicide. At approximately 5:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue. Upon arrival, police located the victim sitting in a vehicle, suffering ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Of Collegedale Is On Solid Financial Footing - And Response

To The Citizens of Collegedale: Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts: Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget “projections ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Don’t Widen The Plate’

This is far-and-away one of my favorite stories and I’ve reprinted it before. It was shared with me by a dear, long-time friend whose daughter has just died and whose granddaughter is going through some tough issues. My friend’s strength, her resiliency, her faith, and her heart are steadfast after a lifetime of being tempered in by the fire into the strongest steel. You see, when ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Paris, Jones To Serve On SoCon Task Force For Racial Equity And Justice

The Southern Conference announced the formation of a 15-member Racial Equity and Justice Task Force on Tuesday. It counsels the league identifying concepts and developing actionable items that can be used by all member schools to improve racial equity and social justice. The panel is composed by a racially diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, campus administrators and ... (click for more)

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors