Dalton Muncipal Court Proceedings Cancelled For Jan. 6, 13

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Court proceedings scheduled for Jan. 6 and 13 in Dalton's Municipal Court have been postponed.

Officials said, "The cancellations are being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 situation in Dalton and Whitfield County.  

"Rescheduled dates will be issued to those who were scheduled to appear.

"Anyone who needs information about their court date should contact the Municipal Court offices at 706-278-1913, extension 101."

 

Court sessions are currently scheduled to resume the following week on Wednesday, January 20th. 

 


Opinion

Whose Money Is It? - And Response (2)

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: One Season Means Little

Good grief! Do you realize that the day after tomorrow, were it not for COVID distancing, we’d be standing in the kitchen, our arms locked at the elbows with another on both sides, and singing together “Auld Lang Syne?” This year is but a blur, but back in time we older boys would be eager to go out into New Year’s Eve, but the merriment of the moment could never stave off the mystical ... (click for more)

Sports

Williams Leads UTC Women To 77-64 Win Over North Alabama

Eboni Williams recorded her second straight double-double, leading the Chattanooga women’s basketball team to a 77-64 win over North Alabama Tuesday afternoon at Flowers Hall. Chattanooga improves to 5-4 on the year and the Lions fall to 1-8. Williams was one of three Mocs in double figures with a game-high 17 points and added 12 rebounds for her second double-double this season. ... (click for more)

UTC Men Host Furman In SoCon Opener Wednesday

The preliminaries are over. The main event is here with the start of Southern Conference play. An 18-game race to Asheville begins with a visit from early favorite Furman. The Paladins were picked first by the media by four votes and second by just two among the coaches. Chattanooga’s historic start earned makes this a highly-anticipated matchup. The Mocs were among other receiving ... (click for more)


