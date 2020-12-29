Dalton Muncipal Court Proceedings Cancelled For Jan. 6, 13

Court proceedings scheduled for Jan. 6 and 13 in Dalton's Municipal Court have been postponed.

Officials said, "The cancellations are being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 situation in Dalton and Whitfield County.

"Rescheduled dates will be issued to those who were scheduled to appear.

"Anyone who needs information about their court date should contact the Municipal Court offices at 706-278-1913, extension 101."

Court sessions are currently scheduled to resume the following week on Wednesday, January 20th.