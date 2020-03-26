Man, 30, Shot On Lee Highway Thursday Evening

A man, 30, was shot Thursday evening on Lee Highway.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 6860 Lee Highway on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police were unable to determine an exact location where the incident occurred. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.Police were unable to determine an exact location where the incident occurred.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.