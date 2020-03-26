 Thursday, March 26, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Man, 30, Shot On Lee Highway Thursday Evening

Thursday, March 26, 2020
A man, 30, was shot Thursday evening on Lee Highway.
 
At approximately 6:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 6860 Lee Highway on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Police were unable to determine an exact location where the incident occurred.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

March 27, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 26, 2020

Man, 30, Shot On Lee Highway Thursday Evening

March 26, 2020

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES 1938 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FUGITIVE ( ETOWAH ... (click for more)

A man, 30, was shot Thursday evening on Lee Highway. At approximately 6:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 6860 Lee Highway on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police ... (click for more)

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES 1938 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FUGITIVE ( ETOWAH COUNTY) --- BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT 1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) --- CLEVERLEY, ... (click for more)

Man, 30, Shot On Lee Highway Thursday Evening

A man, 30, was shot Thursday evening on Lee Highway. At approximately 6:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 6860 Lee Highway on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Police were unable to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe He Did It

Earlier this week there came a wonderful story out of Italy that revealed a Catholic Archpriest, Don Giuseppe Berardelli, was among the 6,000-plus-and-growing who have now died via the coronavirus in one of the most beloved countries in the world. There have actually been well over 100 priests and clergy who have died at the European epicenter of the most vicious virus in our modern ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Pat Benson: Mindfulness in A Crisis

Like so many of you, my anxiety has been off the charts the past few weeks. Some days I've made myself turn off the news and twitter so my mind could get a break from the constant barrage of bad news. Thank God I have my dad during times of crisis. Not just because he is my best friend, but because of his unrelenting optimism. I call him the "Zen Master" like Phil Jackson. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors