Latest Headlines

17-Year-Old Missing Since Kayak Accident Saturday In Marion County

  • Tuesday, May 7, 2024
A 17-year-old male kayaker went missing at 3 p.m. on Saturday on the Sequatchie River at Ketner's Mill in Marion County.

EMA Director Steve Lamb said,  “It’s not necessarily the kayaking, but it’s low head dams. If you get too close to one of these dams you’re going to die… You stand here on the banking and it looks very serene. This water is pouring over this little dam and there’s nice bubbles at the bottom. It looks like a picture that you would see online, but when you get too close to it, if you get caught in the undertow.”

A number of agencies, including Hamilton County STARS, were involved in rescue operations that were hindered over the weekend due to storms.

The search for the kayaker continues.
Latest Headlines
Valmont Plans To Expand Jasper Operations, Investing More Than $6 Million And Adding 80 Jobs In Marion County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/7/2024
17-Year-Old Missing Since Kayak Accident Saturday In Marion County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/7/2024
Cleveland State Baseball, Softball Lose In Region Tournament Openers
  • Sports
  • 5/7/2024
#1 Vols Host Queens In Penultimate Midweek Game
#1 Vols Host Queens In Penultimate Midweek Game
  • Sports
  • 5/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/7/2024
Cleveland Softball Edges Walker Valley In 10 Innings, 3-2
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/6/2024
Breaking News
17-Year-Old Missing Since Kayak Accident Saturday In Marion County
  • 5/7/2024

A 17-year-old male kayaker went missing at 3 p.m. on Saturday on the Sequatchie River at Ketner's Mill in Marion County. EMA Director Steve Lamb said, “It’s not necessarily the kayaking, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE 1611 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff THEFT OF ... more

Marion County Deputy Injured In Head-On Crash
Marion County Deputy Injured In Head-On Crash
  • 5/6/2024

Marion County Deputy Tim Cash was injured in a head-on crash on Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office said, "He as well as the other parties involved sustained injuries and were transported ... more

Breaking News
Man Reaches Under Shirt Of Hooters Waitress; Won't Let Go
  • 5/6/2024
Catoosa County Man Now Facing 55 Years In Prison For Child Molestation With 2 Victims
Catoosa County Man Now Facing 55 Years In Prison For Child Molestation With 2 Victims
  • 5/6/2024
Brooke Satterfield Leaving City To Join New Public Affairs Firm
Brooke Satterfield Leaving City To Join New Public Affairs Firm
  • 5/6/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 5/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/6/2024
Opinion
Driving The Trash To A Distant Location Won't Cut It
  • 5/5/2024
Is This The Country You Want? - And Response
  • 5/5/2024
Congrats To Steven Wallace, The Youngest UTC Graduate
  • 5/5/2024
Myth Maker
  • 5/4/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
  • 5/3/2024
Sports
Sweetens Cove’s Temporary Closure Reconnects Rob Collins With His First Love
Sweetens Cove’s Temporary Closure Reconnects Rob Collins With His First Love
  • 5/6/2024
#1 Vols Host Queens In Penultimate Midweek Game
#1 Vols Host Queens In Penultimate Midweek Game
  • 5/7/2024
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Signs Masa Buzic
  • 5/6/2024
Randy Smith: Appalling Abusive Behavior
Randy Smith: Appalling Abusive Behavior
  • 5/6/2024
Lookouts Fall To Biscuits In Sunday Finale
  • 5/6/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Chattanoogan Harrison Van Eaton Honored To Be A UT Torchbearer
John Shearer: Chattanoogan Harrison Van Eaton Honored To Be A UT Torchbearer
  • 5/7/2024
Ferris Robinson: The Cicadas Are Coming!
Ferris Robinson: The Cicadas Are Coming!
  • 5/6/2024
East Tennessee Strawberry Festival Returns To Dayton
East Tennessee Strawberry Festival Returns To Dayton
  • 5/6/2024
Jerry Summers: George Rappleyea- Scopes Architect
Jerry Summers: George Rappleyea- Scopes Architect
  • 5/6/2024
Austin Hatcher Foundation Brings “Monday After The Masters” Golf Tournament To The Farm Golf Club In Dalton
  • 5/6/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy To Perform At Carnegie Hall
  • 5/6/2024
Scenic City Chorale Has Spring Concert May 19
  • 5/4/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
  • 5/7/2024
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
  • 5/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/2/2024
Opinion
Driving The Trash To A Distant Location Won't Cut It
  • 5/5/2024
Is This The Country You Want? - And Response
  • 5/5/2024
Congrats To Steven Wallace, The Youngest UTC Graduate
  • 5/5/2024
Dining
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Business/Government
Gas Prices Rise 8.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/6/2024
Senator Lowe Honored By Tennessee Faith And Freedom Coalition
Senator Lowe Honored By Tennessee Faith And Freedom Coalition
  • 5/6/2024
Officers Escort Unruly Former Employee - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/7/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2024
Reserve At Creekside Apartment Complex Sells For $28.5 Million
  • 5/2/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 25-May 1
  • 5/2/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland State Holds Commencement Ceremonies
Cleveland State Holds Commencement Ceremonies
  • 5/6/2024
UT Knoxville Board Recommends Parking Changes, Tuition Adjustments
  • 5/3/2024
Elementary Science Olympiad Returns Monday
  • 5/3/2024
Living Well
Golf For Good Raises Funds For Project Access & Volunteers In Medicine Sept. 13
  • 5/6/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Celebrates Nurses Week May 6-12
Morning Pointe Senior Living Celebrates Nurses Week May 6-12
  • 5/6/2024
National Stroke Awareness Event Held Saturday
National Stroke Awareness Event Held Saturday
  • 5/5/2024
Memories
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Former Tennessee Temple University President Dr. Buddy Nichols Passes; Described By Friends As “Larger Than Life”
Former Tennessee Temple University President Dr. Buddy Nichols Passes; Described By Friends As “Larger Than Life”
  • 5/7/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Environment - Skip The Complex, Focus On The Simple
Bob Tamasy: The Environment - Skip The Complex, Focus On The Simple
  • 5/6/2024
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
  • 5/2/2024
Obituaries
Brenda Kay Shannon Bice
Brenda Kay Shannon Bice
  • 5/7/2024
Jon Willard Massey, Jr.
Jon Willard Massey, Jr.
  • 5/7/2024
Luther “Luke” Frederick Geer
Luther “Luke” Frederick Geer
  • 5/6/2024