17-Year-Old Missing Since Kayak Accident Saturday In Marion County

A 17-year-old male kayaker went missing at 3 p.m. on Saturday on the Sequatchie River at Ketner's Mill in Marion County.EMA Director Steve Lamb said, “It’s not necessarily the kayaking, but it’s low head dams. If you get too close to one of these dams you’re going to die… You stand here on the banking and it looks very serene. This water is pouring over this little dam and there’s nice bubbles at the bottom. It looks like a picture that you would see online, but when you get too close to it, if you get caught in the undertow.”A number of agencies, including Hamilton County STARS, were involved in rescue operations that were hindered over the weekend due to storms.The search for the kayaker continues.