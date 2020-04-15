 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 33,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night.

 

About 27,000 customers remain without power.

The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days after the storm.

 

One of the ways EPB is speeding the re-construction effort for customers is by bringing in additional line crews from other utilities through mutual aid agreements. By Thursday, a total of about 200 crews with about 740 people will be working the restoration. 

 

“We know the effects of this storm will continue to impact many families who were in the direct path of the storm as well as thousands of others who continue to experience outages,” said J.Ed. Marston, EPB spokesperson. “Although we’re making significant progress, people who still need electricity continue to be first and foremost in our minds.”

 

As efforts to re-construct Chattanooga’s massively damaged electric system continue today, EPB is emphasizing the importance of staying away from damaged lines and equipment including areas where line crews are at work.

 

“For your health and safety and that of our crew, we’re asking customers to stay far away from damaged equipment and active construction zones,” said Mr. Marston. “We’re making repairs along many roadways and public areas. These are active construction zones, and we ask people to avoid these areas for their own safety. We also ask people not to approach utility workers as we continue to uphold at least six feet of social distance to limit the spread of infection.”

 

Also during the night, EPB developers identified and addressed a bug that was causing Android phone users to receive incorrect information from the MyEPB app. Customers with Android phones who do not have their phone set to auto update should be sure they are using the latest version of the MyEPB app to address this issue. The free MyEPB app continues to be the best source of information about restoration efforts to your home. You can download it by going to EPB.com and using the link in the update banner at the top of the web site.

 

EPB continues to encourage customers to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location.  EPB customer service representatives are available by phone as well 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.  They can be reached online at epb.com and by phone at 423-648-1372.

 


Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

David Paschall Joins Lookout Commission; Security Cameras At Edge Of Town Upgraded; Dumpsters Overflowing From Spring Cleaning

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients


Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

David Paschall Joins Lookout Commission; Security Cameras At Edge Of Town Upgraded; Dumpsters Overflowing From Spring Cleaning

Opinion

Free Burn Permits During A Respiratory Virus Pandemic?

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


