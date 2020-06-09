MAPCO To Offer Full Service+ At 2 Chattanooga Locations

As MAPCO, the convenience store chain with 343 stores throughout the southeastern region of the United States, continues to serve guests in this new era of heightened caution and cleanliness, the brand is announcing its new Full Service+ offering to provide guests with a full touchless shopping experience from the comfort and safety of their cars in seven Tennessee locations.

Specifically, Full Service+ is available at the MAPCO on 5500 Highway 153 in Hixson and 6514 Ringgold Road.

Guests at these stores simply need to pull up to one of the gas pumps and MAPCO takes care of the rest, including: gas attendants pumping gas and cleaning windshields; store attendants delivering anything customers need in-store to their cars (excluding age restricted items); and touchless credit card payment from inside the car.

All MAPCO stores are taking full precautions including offering plastic gloves and sanitizer to protect guests and team members.