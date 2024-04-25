Latest Headlines

Tennessee General Assembly Prioritizes Public Safety, Economic Development, Healthcare, Education And Conservation

  • Thursday, April 25, 2024

The 113th General Assembly concluded its business for the 2024 legislative session Thursday and adjourned sine die.

The 2024 session successfully carried into law a slate of policies that prioritized public safety, economic development, rural healthcare, education and conservation.

"We’ve passed strategic legislation to cut taxes, invest in education, increase public safety, and strengthen Tennessee’s workforce,” said Governor Bill Lee. “The primary function of government is to steward taxpayer dollars and serve the people well, and I thank the General Assembly for its partnership and continued commitment to ensuring that Tennessee remains a beacon of opportunity, security, and freedom."

“This session was the most tough on crime in the history of Tennessee,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “We took additional steps to reduce crime by passing stricter sentencing laws for violent adult and juvenile offenders. I’m thankful for the 113th General Assembly and how we are protecting our communities and fighting to keep our families safe.”

“Tennessee leads because Republicans continue to stand strong to preserve the common-sense conservative values that are important to the people of this state,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland. “Republicans have wisely and responsibly invested in making government work more effectively and efficiently for our citizens. We will continue to build on our successes and deliver on our promise to build a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Tennessee.”

Lawmakers were prepared to face new budgeting challenges this session with lower state revenue collections, passing a $52.8 billion zero-debt balanced budget which is $10 billion less than last year’s budget. This year’s budget deposits $100 million in the state’s Rainy-Day fund, bringing the total to more than $2 billion.

“The 113th General Assembly cast a bold vision. I’m incredibly pleased that we rose to the occasion by exceeding expectations and ensuring Tennessee remains the greatest state in the union,” said House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby. “I appreciate the strong conservative fortitude and unwavering dedication of my colleagues. Our state economy is strong and our Rainy-Day fund is healthy. We are well-positioned to face any challenge that comes our way. Tennessee’s future is brighter than ever because of the strong conservative values of this General Assembly.”

Law and Order

The General Assembly passed legislation that continues Tennessee’s efforts to improve public safety and provides proactive measures to combat illegal immigration. Tennessee is a law-and-order state that values and appreciates its law enforcement and first responders, said officials. These investments include:

$17 million for 60 new Tennessee State Trooper positions
$15 million for grant pools for volunteer firefighters, rescue squads, and EMS
$6.4 million for military border deployment of Tennessee National Guard
$4.4 million to implement blended sentencing to address juvenile crime
$3.3 million for mental health evaluations / treatment for certain misdemeanor defendants
$1.5 million to reduce recidivism of repeat misdemeanor offenders
$750,000 in security grants for houses of worship.
$383,500 to collect data on illegal immigrants in Tennessee from law enforcement
13 new positions for the TBI
Criminalized abortion trafficking of minors (HB1895)
Duty to Warn Act (HB 1625)
Strengthened deterrents to curb juvenile crime (HB2126)
Prioritized public safety when setting bond amounts (HB1642)
Increased protections for domestic violence victims (HB2692)
Increased support for victims of child sex trafficking (HB1906)
Enhanced penalties for threats of mass violence (HB2538)
Strengthened the punishment for bullying (HB2590)
Parent Accountability Act (HB 1930)
Increased protections for law enforcement officers from assault (HB1881/Back the Blue Act)

Healthy Tennessee Families

Budget and legislative priorities include investments in rural and behavioral health care, with $303 million in new dollars directed to 17 programs. These funds will help to expand bed capacity, fund infrastructure projects for children’s hospitals and expand access to behavioral health inpatient care. These priorities are funded through shared savings from Tennessee’s TennCare waiver, which allows the state to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the TennCare program.

Legislative initiatives will support Tennessee’s most vulnerable citizens, including individuals with disabilities

Expanded TennCare health coverage for mental health services (HB 2921)

Economic Development

Tennessee delivered protections to managing the risks and potential of artificial intelligence. The ELVIS (Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security) Act puts in safeguards to protect the humanity and artistic expression of Tennessee innovators and creators from theft through AI-generated media.

$393 million to deliver tax cuts and provide $1.5 billion in nonrecurring funds to simplify franchise tax
$36 million to help distressed counties and rural communities with economic development initiatives for community asset improvements, marketing and downtown revitalization grants

Education

The budget adds $261 million in new recurring dollars for K-12 education, bringing the total base Tennessee Investment in Achievement budget to $6.8 billion and the overall budget for public education to $8.55 billion. The new dollars will cover medical insurance premiums, retirement for teachers, and funding for teacher raises to bring the annual starting base salary up to $50,000 by 2026.

$30 million for summer learning programs
$3.2 million for AP courses to students across rural and urban Tennessee
$2.5 million to strengthen students’ reading and phonics skills
Protected students from political indoctrination in the classroom (HB1605)
Ensuring AI regulations in education (HB1630)
Allow college students to protect themselves on campus (HB1909)
Improved School Safety by allowing school faculty and staff to participate in voluntary training programs for crisis management

Children and Families

Enshrined parental rights in state law (HB2936)
Increased protections for children online from accessing pornography (HB1614)
Protected children from abortion trafficking (HB1895)
Required parental consent for minors using social media (HB1891)

Conservation

$59 million for Tennessee State Parks capital projects
$51 million to the Heritage Preservation Fund to preserve land across this state
$20 million to expand blueways trail access with new recreational access points
$10 million to improve water quality at rivers, lakes and streams across the state
$10 million to expedite the Bill Dance Signature Lakes initiative
$5 million to protect and enhance scenic beauty along our major highways
$3 million to make state parks more accessible to Tennesseans with disabilities

