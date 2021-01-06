Vaccine Line Closes Early Wednesday Morning After Stretching From Riverpark To Lake Junior On Amnicola Highway

As of 6:03a.m. on Wednesday, the Health Department and law enforcement partners announced the vaccination line has closed for the day.
Officials said, "All doses have been allotted to those in line, which has reached the intersection of Amnicola Highway and the Power Exchange Center at Lake Junior.
"More opportunities will open up soon as new vaccine shipments arrive.
More opportunities will open up soon as new vaccine shipments arrive.

Follow our social media and subscribe to the email list for updates as we receive more information. For more information, visit our vaccine webpage here: https://bit.ly/3hrmQxJ or call the hotline at 423-209-8383.
At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry detergent.
An employee of Storm Car Wash on Mackey Avenue said his cellphone was stolen. He said he dropped his phone in the parking lot by the vacuum cleaners. An unknown Black
The Sheriff's Office said a shooting occurred in Sale Creek late Tuesday night, but a victim had not yet been located.
Authorities said, "On Tuesday at 11:56 p.m,, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 13800 block of Mount Tabor Road, in Sale Creek.
"Upon arrival, the investigation revealed evidence that a shooting had taken ... (click for more)
One memory of 2020 for me will be that I never knew we had so many experts in the country. As the COVID crisis swept the country I never knew every MSM person, many of the regular people and many politicians of both parties had majored in Epidemiology in college.
Now many of these same people are now experts in chain management distribution, which is the process of managing the
To hear the national news rabble-rousers tell it, Vice President Mike Pence finds himself in "the most precarious position of his tenure" today as he will preside over our nation's congressional tally of Electoral College votes. Oh please … Pence will listen to the "tellers" from the House and Senate record states' electoral votes. At the end of the count, it will be his job to
The weekly honors keep coming in for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who most recently has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.
This is the fifth SEC Player of the Week honor for Howard, who claimed the award four times last season.
Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams is the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.
This is the second consecutive award for Williams this season. She is also back-to-back SoCon Player of the Week for College Sports Madness and was the TSWA selection just before the holiday break.
