Vaccine Line Closes Early Wednesday Morning After Stretching From Riverpark To Lake Junior On Amnicola Highway

As of 6:03a.m. on Wednesday, the Health Department and law enforcement partners announced the vaccination line has closed for the day.

Officials said, "All doses have been allotted to those in line, which has reached the intersection of Amnicola Highway and the Power Exchange Center at Lake Junior.

"More opportunities will open up soon as new vaccine shipments arrive.

"Follow our social media and subscribe to the email list for updates as we receive more information.For more information, visitour vaccine webpage here:https://bit.ly/3hrmQxJor call the hotline at423-209-8383."