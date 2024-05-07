Comptroller Says Sequatchie Executive Administrator Charged For Conducting Weddings On County Time

A report from the state Comptroller's Office says the executive assistant to County Executive Keith Cartwright charged for weddings that she conducted on county time.

The report also says the unnamed executive assistant advertised the service on social media.

One ad said:

Get hitched to your Hunney Bunny

I am now taking appointments for April

Note: This time of year is very busy. Get in while you can. It is a first come first serve basis.

What does this include? After you obtain your marriage license (from the county clerk) my office will provide a simple, quick and intimate ceremony.

We offer several scenarios to choose from for your photos (taken on your own)

Your party can include as many people as you want or just you and your partner!

Where? 22 Cherry Street Dunlap, TN

To schedule or for questions please call --------- or private message me!

M-Thursday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Pricing varies

Civil Ceremonies only

The state report says the county clerk in Sequatchie County charges $40 to file marriage licenses for couples who attend four hours of pre-marital counseling and $100 to file marriage license for couples who do not attend pre-marital counseling.

It says county executives, under state law, are eligible to solemnize wedding ceremonies and may accept gratuities for the solemnization but are prohibited from charging a fee or demanding compensation.

The report says, prior to 2023, the county clerk's employees charged a $10 officiating fee to perform civil wedding ceremonies, and these fees were remitted to the clerk's office.

It says, "When the clerk's office opted to end its civil wedding ceremony service, employees began to refer couples seeking a civil wedding ceremony to an executive assistant working for the executive's office.

"The executive assistant is a notary public. Notaries public are entitled to demand and receive reasonable fees for their services (under state law) and are eligible to solemnize wedding ceremonies (under state law).

"Investigators reviewed official marriage records from the clerk's office and determined that from January through June 2023, the executive assistant performed more civil wedding ceremonies than any other officiant in Sequatchie County.

"The executive assistant advertised and performed civil wedding ceremonies during her working hours for personal gain. Investigators found that the executive assistant advertised her civil wedding ceremony services on social media on at least seven occasions, requesting that people interested in getting married contact her during her working hours.

"Although executiveoffice officials told investigators that the office would notarize documents for citizens at no charge, the executive assistant charged couples to perform civil wedding ceremonies. The executive assistant stated in her social media advertisements that the civil wedding ceremonies were provided by her office.

"Investigators identified eight civil wedding ceremonies that the executive assistant officiated during her scheduled work hours for the county. Of the eight couples married by the executive assistant, six stated that the executive assistant charged them a 'notary fee' ranging between $50 and $100 for performing their civil wedding ceremonies. Two of the couples wedded by the executive assistant provided investigators with evidence of their payments, $100 each, to the executive assistant. Investigators were unable to find any evidence that the executive assistant remitted any of the fees she collected back to the executive's office.

"Investigators spoke anonymously with the executive assistant on three occasions to inquire about her civil wedding ceremony services, and on all three occasions, the executive assistant told investigators that her services would cost $100 in addition to any marriage license costs from the clerk. However, when investigators interviewed the executive assistant, she claimed that she did not charge a fee for her civil wedding ceremony services."

The report said the county executive failed to establish a policy regarding officiant referrals and the performance of wedding ceremonies.