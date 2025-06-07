Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUILAR,DIONI
426 GLENHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BAILEY,HUNTER ALEXANDER
HOMELESS TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
TWRA Game/Fish
Charges:
VOP POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURIN
VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR
CABRERA,CRISTI LEE ANN
1714 CLEMMER ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHUNN,KEYSHAWN THOMAS
601 HEMPHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
COLLAZO ROSA,LUIS ENRIQUE
35 COUNTRY MINOR LANE APT 7 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRAIG,APRIL DEANNA
2401 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DELANEY,DAVARUS SHAQUILLE
6714 INDUS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DELONEY,DEPRESHIA SHUNTE
7655 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163505
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM
FLEETWOOD,JERMAINE DAE SHUN
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FOSTER,RAYMOND AUSTIN
1603 KIRBY AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37307
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FRADY,KEVIN RICHARD MARSHALL
4108 DODDS AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FREDERICK,JACOB HOWARD
3617 CRAIG RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GOODEN,SCOTT ASHFORD
472 COUNTY FARM RD MURFREESBORO, 37129
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
GORDON,MICHAEL SCOTT
4836 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRANT,WILLIAM KEITH
2423 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENDERSON,ANTHONY MARSHUN
68 MOLTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HIGHTOWER,DERRICK MARSHON
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HOCKER,NATHAN RIVER
3814 ARROW ROCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HUGHES,MAURICE
1313 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON,JOSEPH OJONUGWA
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C11 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES,SAVON JAMAR
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
KNIGHT,DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA
167 HAWKINS OAK LN, 308 CHATTTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT
KNIGHT,DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA
167 HAWKINS OAK LN, 308 CHATTTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEWIS,BENJAMIN ARTHUR
76 PAIGE LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSS. OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
LYONS,DARIUS LABAR
2003 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
LYONS,DERRICK JERRELLE
4917 SHOREWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163116
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
MARSHALL,STEVEN D
256 REECES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 379174630
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARTIN,CURTIS DEWAYNE
4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MASON,BRITTANY GABRIELLE
144 REYNOLDS ST LYERLY, 30730
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHATT
MASSENGALE,JOHN WAYNE
3201 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MAURER,TROY SPENCER
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MCCALLIE,BRANDON DEMARCO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCLAIN,VINCENT JAMISON
1018 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MEDLEN,JONATHAN
6149 MARIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MILLS,DEVIN AUSTIN
9007 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MOORE,MOSES L
1246 HIGH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NORWOOD,DAVID REECE
245 GUNSTOCKER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
PASCUAL,PEDRO
1901 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSLEY,BRIA NISCHE
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RUGGERI RAY,ALLAN DANIEL
621 MEMORIAL DR APT 806 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SANDERS,DUANE LAMONT
2961 E FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SEWELL,ROBERT STEVEN
3138 SEMINOLE CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SIMPSON,CLINTON TRAVIS
3615 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SOESANTO,JASON
1608 HUNTERS BRANCH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37013
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAYLOR,JUSTIN EDWARD
5004 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL LITTERING
TODD,STEVE ALLEN
4134 HARBOR DRILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TRULOVE,CLYDE MATTHEW
535 WILDWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VENABLE,EDWARD ALLEN
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALTERS,WILLIAM LEE
772 MYSTIC TRAIL APT 115 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WEDL BRUNETTE,DEVON KAY
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WITHINGTON,RICHARD JOHN
EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 06514
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
YALE,JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
440 CTY 732 HINGER, 35978
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|BOYD, ARIZONA L
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/19/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EDGE, TINA M
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, SCOTT WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|KEEREEWAN, MARY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (CRACK)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- FORGERY VOP
- VOP THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
