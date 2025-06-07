Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, June 7, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILAR,DIONI
426 GLENHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BAILEY,HUNTER ALEXANDER
HOMELESS TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
TWRA Game/Fish
Charges:
VOP POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURIN
VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR

CABRERA,CRISTI LEE ANN
1714 CLEMMER ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHUNN,KEYSHAWN THOMAS
601 HEMPHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

COLLAZO ROSA,LUIS ENRIQUE
35 COUNTRY MINOR LANE APT 7 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CRAIG,APRIL DEANNA
2401 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DELANEY,DAVARUS SHAQUILLE
6714 INDUS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DELONEY,DEPRESHIA SHUNTE
7655 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163505
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM

FLEETWOOD,JERMAINE DAE SHUN
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

FOSTER,RAYMOND AUSTIN
1603 KIRBY AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37307
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FRADY,KEVIN RICHARD MARSHALL
4108 DODDS AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

FREDERICK,JACOB HOWARD
3617 CRAIG RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GOODEN,SCOTT ASHFORD
472 COUNTY FARM RD MURFREESBORO, 37129
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

GORDON,MICHAEL SCOTT
4836 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GRANT,WILLIAM KEITH
2423 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HENDERSON,ANTHONY MARSHUN
68 MOLTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HIGHTOWER,DERRICK MARSHON
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HOCKER,NATHAN RIVER
3814 ARROW ROCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HUGHES,MAURICE
1313 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON,JOSEPH OJONUGWA
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C11 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JONES,SAVON JAMAR
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

KNIGHT,DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA
167 HAWKINS OAK LN, 308 CHATTTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT

KNIGHT,DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA
167 HAWKINS OAK LN, 308 CHATTTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

LEWIS,BENJAMIN ARTHUR
76 PAIGE LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSS. OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

LYONS,DARIUS LABAR
2003 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST

LYONS,DERRICK JERRELLE
4917 SHOREWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163116
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

MARSHALL,STEVEN D
256 REECES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 379174630
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MARTIN,CURTIS DEWAYNE
4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MASON,BRITTANY GABRIELLE
144 REYNOLDS ST LYERLY, 30730
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHATT

MASSENGALE,JOHN WAYNE
3201 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MAURER,TROY SPENCER
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MCCALLIE,BRANDON DEMARCO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCLAIN,VINCENT JAMISON
1018 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MEDLEN,JONATHAN
6149 MARIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MILLS,DEVIN AUSTIN
9007 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MOORE,MOSES L
1246 HIGH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NORWOOD,DAVID REECE
245 GUNSTOCKER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

PASCUAL,PEDRO
1901 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSLEY,BRIA NISCHE
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

RUGGERI RAY,ALLAN DANIEL
621 MEMORIAL DR APT 806 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SANDERS,DUANE LAMONT
2961 E FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SEWELL,ROBERT STEVEN
3138 SEMINOLE CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SIMPSON,CLINTON TRAVIS
3615 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SOESANTO,JASON
1608 HUNTERS BRANCH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37013
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAYLOR,JUSTIN EDWARD
5004 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL LITTERING

TODD,STEVE ALLEN
4134 HARBOR DRILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

TRULOVE,CLYDE MATTHEW
535 WILDWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VENABLE,EDWARD ALLEN
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WALTERS,WILLIAM LEE
772 MYSTIC TRAIL APT 115 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WEDL BRUNETTE,DEVON KAY
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WITHINGTON,RICHARD JOHN
EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 06514
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

YALE,JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
440 CTY 732 HINGER, 35978
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, HUNTER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/23/1990
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURIN
  • VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOYD, ARIZONA L
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/19/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CABRERA, CRISTI LEE ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/28/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHUNN, KEYSHAWN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/03/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
COLLAZO ROSA, LUIS ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DELANEY, DAVARUS SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DELONEY, DEPRESHIA SHUNTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/04/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM
EDGE, TINA M
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVANS, SCOTT WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
FOSTER, RAYMOND AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRANT, WILLIAM KEITH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENDERSON, ANTHONY MARSHUN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HIGHTOWER, DERRICK MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HOCKER, NATHAN RIVER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HUGHES, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 03/17/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, JOSEPH OJONUGWA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES, SAVON JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
KEEREEWAN, MARY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (CRACK)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • FORGERY VOP
  • VOP THEFT OF IDENTITY
KNIGHT, DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT
LYONS, DARIUS LABAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
LYONS, DERRICK JERRELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
MARSHALL, STEVEN D
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/20/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MASON, BRITTANY GABRIELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHATT
MASSENGALE, JOHN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/09/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, MOSES L
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/09/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NORWOOD, DAVID REECE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
PASCUAL, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TODD, STEVE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRULOVE, CLYDE MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/21/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALTERS, WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WEDL BRUNETTE, DEVON KAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



Latest Headlines
Eight Freshman Ready To Compete For Chattanooga Wrestling
  • Sports
  • 6/7/2025
Mizutani Named Asociate Head Tennis Coach At Covenant
  • Sports
  • 6/7/2025
Chattanooga FC Women Win 1-0 On Mae Hunt Goal
  • Sports
  • 6/7/2025
Dalton Sinks Waterdogs In CASL Meet
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/7/2025
McCallie's Hilger, Otchere Named DII-AA East Region Soccer Co-MVPs
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/7/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/7/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILAR,DIONI ... more

HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered
HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered
  • 6/6/2025

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant ... more

Kelly Raises Issue Of Mayor As City Manager
  • 6/6/2025

The mayor’s role as city manager might be stunting Chattanooga’s growth, City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly told the Chattanooga Rotary Club on Thursday. As the mayor laid out priorities ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/6/2025
1st Grade Teacher Charged With Molesting Male Students Found Guilty On All Counts
1st Grade Teacher Charged With Molesting Male Students Found Guilty On All Counts
  • 6/5/2025
City Beer Board, With Reduced Duties, Has 9-Minute Meeting
  • 6/5/2025
Suspect In Grisly Murder Googled About Getting Out Of Town, Pacemaker Evidence, Suicide
  • 6/5/2025
Assessor's Office Reports 2025 Certified Property Tax Rates
  • 6/5/2025
Opinion
Engel Stadium Is the Perfect Spot For The New Mental Health Hospital
  • 6/6/2025
A Helping Hand For Family
  • 6/6/2025
Republicans Must Continue To Lead Conservation Efforts
  • 6/6/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/6/2025
Hamilton County Democratic Party Proudly Supports Lighting Up City Hall For Pride Month
  • 6/5/2025
Sports
Thomas First Double-Amputee To Qualify For Tennessee State Amateur
Thomas First Double-Amputee To Qualify For Tennessee State Amateur
  • 6/6/2025
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
  • 6/6/2025
Lookouts Outpitch Smokies In Extra Innings
  • 6/5/2025
Kenny Mara Being Inducted To National Wrestling Hall Of Fame
  • 6/4/2025
Kenny Mara Has Made Huge Impact On Local Wrestling
  • 6/4/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Medical Arts Building, Alton Park Greenway And Chattanooga Chase
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Medical Arts Building, Alton Park Greenway And Chattanooga Chase
  • 6/6/2025
Profiles Of Valor: MSgt John Chapman (USAF)
Profiles Of Valor: MSgt John Chapman (USAF)
  • 6/6/2025
Honorees Named For Patriot Awards Gala
  • 6/5/2025
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
  • 6/6/2025
Culture On 4 Presents Visual Effects Artist Shane Morton On June 21
  • 6/6/2025
Entertainment
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
  • 6/6/2025
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
  • 6/5/2025
Scopes Trial Performance In Dayton Already Has Sold Out Date
  • 6/5/2025
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Shadowgrass Saturday
  • 6/4/2025
Opinion
Engel Stadium Is the Perfect Spot For The New Mental Health Hospital
  • 6/6/2025
A Helping Hand For Family
  • 6/6/2025
Republicans Must Continue To Lead Conservation Efforts
  • 6/6/2025
Dining
Wanderlinger Brewing Company Reopens At The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/5/2025
Home Canning And Freezing Classes Offered In July
  • 6/6/2025
Drug Store Fountains And Lunch Counters
  • 6/4/2025
Business
Spirit Airlines Launches 1st-Ever Nonstop Flights From Chattanooga Airport To Newark, Orlando And Fort Lauderdale
  • 6/4/2025
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
  • 6/4/2025
Alan Norton Disbarred
  • 6/4/2025
Real Estate
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 29-June 4
  • 6/5/2025
Ellis Gardner: Celebrate National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Prep
  • 6/5/2025
Student Scene
Pi Omega Chapter Celebrates Centennial Gala June 28
  • 6/5/2025
Local Students Graduate From Online High School
  • 6/5/2025
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
  • 6/4/2025
Living Well
Grand Opening Event For The Lantern At Morning Pointe East Hamilton Set For July 17
Grand Opening Event For The Lantern At Morning Pointe East Hamilton Set For July 17
  • 6/6/2025
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
  • 6/6/2025
Wellpoint Tennessee To Host Free Self-Care Event In Chattanooga June 7
  • 6/5/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
TWRA 2025 Public Wild Turkey Survey Underway Through Aug. 31
  • 6/6/2025
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
  • 6/4/2025
Birds, Bees, Bats, And Butterflies Series Offered At Enterprise South Nature Park
  • 6/5/2025
Travel
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Logo, Your Trademark, Your Brand?
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Logo, Your Trademark, Your Brand?
  • 6/6/2025
Hope Unlimited Has Fundraiser With Point Of Grace July 24
  • 6/6/2025
"He Promised, He Came" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2025
Obituaries
Nancy Norris
Nancy Norris
  • 6/6/2025
Thomas Earl Wilkerson, Sr.
  • 6/6/2025
Doris Ann Rightmire
  • 6/6/2025
Government
Deputy Governor And TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley Stepping Down After Nearly 7 Years Of Statewide Leadership
  • 6/6/2025
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • 6/5/2025
2 Men Steal Above Ground Pool From Patio - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/6/2025