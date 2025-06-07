Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILAR,DIONI

426 GLENHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BAILEY,HUNTER ALEXANDER

HOMELESS TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

TWRA Game/Fish

Charges:

VOP POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURIN

VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR



CABRERA,CRISTI LEE ANN

1714 CLEMMER ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHUNN,KEYSHAWN THOMAS

601 HEMPHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



COLLAZO ROSA,LUIS ENRIQUE

35 COUNTRY MINOR LANE APT 7 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CRAIG,APRIL DEANNA

2401 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DELANEY,DAVARUS SHAQUILLE

6714 INDUS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DELONEY,DEPRESHIA SHUNTE

7655 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163505

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM



FLEETWOOD,JERMAINE DAE SHUN

CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



FOSTER,RAYMOND AUSTIN

1603 KIRBY AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37307

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FRADY,KEVIN RICHARD MARSHALL

4108 DODDS AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



FREDERICK,JACOB HOWARD

3617 CRAIG RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT



GOMEZ,ADYLENY

1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



GOODEN,SCOTT ASHFORD

472 COUNTY FARM RD MURFREESBORO, 37129

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



GORDON,MICHAEL SCOTT

4836 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GRANT,WILLIAM KEITH

2423 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HENDERSON,ANTHONY MARSHUN

68 MOLTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HIGHTOWER,DERRICK MARSHON

1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



HOCKER,NATHAN RIVER

3814 ARROW ROCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HUGHES,MAURICE

1313 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JOHNSON,JOSEPH OJONUGWA

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C11 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JONES,SAVON JAMAR

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



KNIGHT,DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA

167 HAWKINS OAK LN, 308 CHATTTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT



KNIGHT,DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA

167 HAWKINS OAK LN, 308 CHATTTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



LEWIS,BENJAMIN ARTHUR

76 PAIGE LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSS. OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE



LYONS,DARIUS LABAR

2003 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST



LYONS,DERRICK JERRELLE

4917 SHOREWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163116

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



MARSHALL,STEVEN D

256 REECES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 379174630

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MARTIN,CURTIS DEWAYNE

4604 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MASON,BRITTANY GABRIELLE

144 REYNOLDS ST LYERLY, 30730

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHATT



MASSENGALE,JOHN WAYNE

3201 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MAURER,TROY SPENCER

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



MCCALLIE,BRANDON DEMARCO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCCLAIN,VINCENT JAMISON

1018 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MEDLEN,JONATHAN

6149 MARIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MILLS,DEVIN AUSTIN

9007 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MOORE,MOSES L

1246 HIGH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



NORWOOD,DAVID REECE

245 GUNSTOCKER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE



PASCUAL,PEDRO

1901 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL LITTERING

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



POSLEY,BRIA NISCHE

3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



RUGGERI RAY,ALLAN DANIEL

621 MEMORIAL DR APT 806 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SANDERS,DUANE LAMONT

2961 E FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SEWELL,ROBERT STEVEN

3138 SEMINOLE CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SIMPSON,CLINTON TRAVIS

3615 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SOESANTO,JASON

1608 HUNTERS BRANCH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37013

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



TAYLOR,JUSTIN EDWARD

5004 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL LITTERING



TODD,STEVE ALLEN

4134 HARBOR DRILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



TRULOVE,CLYDE MATTHEW

535 WILDWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



VENABLE,EDWARD ALLEN

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WALTERS,WILLIAM LEE

772 MYSTIC TRAIL APT 115 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WEDL BRUNETTE,DEVON KAY

3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WITHINGTON,RICHARD JOHN

EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 06514

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



YALE,JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER

440 CTY 732 HINGER, 35978

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

