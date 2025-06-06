Latest Headlines

Kelly Raises Issue Of Mayor As City Manager

  • Friday, June 6, 2025
  • Hannah Campbell

The mayor’s role as city manager might be stunting Chattanooga’s growth, City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly told the Chattanooga Rotary Club on Thursday.

As the mayor laid out priorities for his second term, he also criticized the city’s administrative structure that gives city manager powers to the mayor. Mayoral turnover causes major disruption in city government, he said, and he told the crowd he’s keen to change the balance of power without demoting the mayorship to figurehead status.

“It’s a perilous, perilous thing,” he said, and that the city is “skating on thin ice.”

“Is there a Goldilocks point?” he asked. He’s looking ahead to his own departure.

“I’m not going to do another term, come hell or high water,” Mayor Kelly said.

Second-term priorities:

Mayor Kelly told the group he has honed his priorities after testing for viability in his first term. On Thursday he discussed economic development, quality of life, and a bridge between the two: lower home prices.

Affordable housing is Chattanooga’s worst policy problem, he said, and, with it, homelessness. Teachers, police and firefighters can’t afford to live in town anymore, he said, and he sees zoning and tax incentives for development as major solutions.

Mayor Kelly greeted new UTC Chancellor Dr. Lori Mann Bruce from the platform and said Chattanooga is the biggest city in the country without an R1 research and doctoral university, a designation for UTC that would attract jobs and strengthen the workforce, he said.

“This is a structural impediment,” Mayor Kelly said. He also mentioned that Chattanooga’s labor force participation is 60 percent.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said.

The R1 designation from the Carnegie Classification of Institutes of Higher Education indicates Very High Research Spending and Doctorate Production.

While the Chattanooga airport continues to break enplanement records and add new service month after month, Mayor Kelly said he’s raising money to fund minimum revenue guarantees to attract even more service, more industry, more technology and next-level federal investment. He has said that air service development is economic development.

Mayor Kelly said he will push for Hamilton County Schools to focus on STEM education, training in the trades, and a new micro-credentialing system to market graduates. He’ll do it the “Chattanooga Way”: teamwork amongst state, county and city; public, nonprofit and private sectors.

Mayor Kelly said the new downtown riverfront park plan unveiled earlier Thursday morning was also made possible by the Chattanooga Way.

“Projects like this should be the expectation, not the exception,” he said.

Mayor Kelly urged the group to be “Chattanoogans first.”

“Look, folks, you need to put on your Chattanooga jersey,” he said. Sports events, concerts and festivals bring people together, and Mayor Kelly said he’ll fill out community centers as resource hubs to bring more life to neighborhoods.

“There has never been a more important time to talk about place,” he said.

Other:

A plan to make class A biosolids fertilizer at the Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus sewage treatment plant and deliver it to Tennessee farms, announced in November, is under threat if federal funding is pulled, Mayor Kelly said. A plan revision to sell the fertilizer in local stores instead of moving it to farms would save $40,000 in fuel annually per delivery truck, he said.

Latest Headlines
HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered
HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2025
Thomas First Double-Amputee To Qualify For Tennessee State Amateur
Thomas First Double-Amputee To Qualify For Tennessee State Amateur
  • Sports
  • 6/6/2025
Kelly Raises Issue Of Mayor As City Manager
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2025
2 Men Steal Above Ground Pool From Patio - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/6/2025
County Commission Settles For $2,500 Increase To Travel And Discretionary Spending Fund
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2025
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
  • Sports
  • 6/6/2025
Breaking News
HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered
HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered
  • 6/6/2025

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/6/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARNOLD,BENJAMIN ... more

1st Grade Teacher Charged With Molesting Male Students Found Guilty On All Counts
1st Grade Teacher Charged With Molesting Male Students Found Guilty On All Counts
  • 6/5/2025

A Criminal Court jury on Thursday night found former Wallace A. Smith Elementary teacher Duane Sanders guilty on all counts. Sanders, 47, was found guilty of aggravated rape, seven counts ... more

Breaking News
City Beer Board, With Reduced Duties, Has 9-Minute Meeting
  • 6/5/2025
Suspect In Grisly Murder Googled About Getting Out Of Town, Pacemaker Evidence, Suicide
  • 6/5/2025
Assessor's Office Reports 2025 Certified Property Tax Rates
  • 6/5/2025
Local Leaders Applaud $15,000,000 State Investment In Chattanooga’s Riverfront Parks
Local Leaders Applaud $15,000,000 State Investment In Chattanooga’s Riverfront Parks
  • 6/5/2025
Ringgold Man Arrested For Exploitation Of A Child
  • 6/5/2025
Opinion
Engel Stadium Is the Perfect Spot For The New Mental Health Hospital
  • 6/6/2025
A Helping Hand For Family
  • 6/6/2025
Republicans Must Continue To Lead Conservation Efforts
  • 6/6/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/6/2025
Hamilton County Democratic Party Proudly Supports Lighting Up City Hall For Pride Month
  • 6/5/2025
Sports
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
  • 6/6/2025
Lookouts Outpitch Smokies In Extra Innings
  • 6/5/2025
Kenny Mara Being Inducted To National Wrestling Hall Of Fame
  • 6/4/2025
Kenny Mara Has Made Huge Impact On Local Wrestling
  • 6/4/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
  • 6/4/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Medical Arts Building, Alton Park Greenway And Chattanooga Chase
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Medical Arts Building, Alton Park Greenway And Chattanooga Chase
  • 6/6/2025
Honorees Named For Patriot Awards Gala
  • 6/5/2025
Dalton Amateur Radio Club’s ARRL Field Day Is June 28 At Red Clay State Park
Dalton Amateur Radio Club’s ARRL Field Day Is June 28 At Red Clay State Park
  • 6/5/2025
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
  • 6/6/2025
Culture On 4 Presents Visual Effects Artist Shane Morton On June 21
  • 6/6/2025
Entertainment
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
  • 6/5/2025
Scopes Trial Performance In Dayton Already Has Sold Out Date
  • 6/5/2025
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
  • 6/6/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Shadowgrass Saturday
  • 6/4/2025
Opinion
Engel Stadium Is the Perfect Spot For The New Mental Health Hospital
  • 6/6/2025
A Helping Hand For Family
  • 6/6/2025
Republicans Must Continue To Lead Conservation Efforts
  • 6/6/2025
Dining
Wanderlinger Brewing Company Reopens At The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/5/2025
Home Canning And Freezing Classes Offered In July
  • 6/6/2025
Drug Store Fountains And Lunch Counters
  • 6/4/2025
Business
Spirit Airlines Launches 1st-Ever Nonstop Flights From Chattanooga Airport To Newark, Orlando And Fort Lauderdale
  • 6/4/2025
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
  • 6/4/2025
Alan Norton Disbarred
  • 6/4/2025
Real Estate
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 29-June 4
  • 6/5/2025
Ellis Gardner: Celebrate National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Prep
  • 6/5/2025
Student Scene
Pi Omega Chapter Celebrates Centennial Gala June 28
  • 6/5/2025
Local Students Graduate From Online High School
  • 6/5/2025
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
  • 6/4/2025
Living Well
Wellpoint Tennessee To Host Free Self-Care Event In Chattanooga June 7
  • 6/5/2025
6 CHI Memorial Nurses Named "Nurses Of Excellence"
6 CHI Memorial Nurses Named "Nurses Of Excellence"
  • 6/5/2025
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
  • 6/4/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
  • 6/4/2025
Birds, Bees, Bats, And Butterflies Series Offered At Enterprise South Nature Park
  • 6/5/2025
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
Travel
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Church
"He Promised, He Came" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2025
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
  • 6/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
  • 6/3/2025
Obituaries
Thomas Earl Wilkerson, Sr.
  • 6/6/2025
Doris Ann Rightmire
  • 6/6/2025
Raymond “Ray” G. Tessmer, Jr.
  • 6/6/2025
Government
Deputy Governor And TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley Stepping Down After Nearly 7 Years Of Statewide Leadership
  • 6/6/2025
Chairman Bo Watson Applauds Court Of Appeals Ruling In Favor Of Tennessee’s Small Government Efficiency Act
  • 6/4/2025
2 Men Steal Above Ground Pool From Patio - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/6/2025