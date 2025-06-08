Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARMOUR,JEFFERY LEBRON
4425 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARBAY,BRADLEY ADAM
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
BLAKELEY,LOGAN RODERICK
4311 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BOYD,ARIZONA L
2033 SHORTLEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD
3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EDGE,TINA M
412 RENAISSANCE CT CHATTANOOGA, 374192194
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVANS,SCOTT WILLIAM
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37403
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HAGER,STAY KRISTINE
27127 CORAL SPRINGS DRIVE WESLEY CHAPEL, 33544
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR
2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
JONES,JOHNATHON WILLIAM
2404 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KEEREEWAN,MARY
1118 0RANGEW00D AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (CRACK)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FORGERY VOP
VOP THEFT OF IDENTITY
MARTIN,TRAVIS MAURICE
208 HAWKINS OAK LN APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PARKS,ROBERT EARL
7204 DANA MICHELLE LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PEREZ-PEREZ,ALFONSO
1706 MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
POTTER,RICK JAMES
Po Box 1733 Whiteside, 37396
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RAMIREZ-PEREZ,VALARIO
2515 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROBERTSON,DELMON JOSEPH
6018 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROTHGERY,NATHAN ADAM
402 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SANDS,RAQUILLE
712 E MADDISON AVENUE SPRINGFIELD, 45503
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANFORD,EDWARD
959 GATEWOOD AVENUE APT #624 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SANTOS LUCAS,MIGUEL ANTONIO
1112 E.
13TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SCOTT,CHARLES
5224 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SLAVENS,JOSEF LANE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD B16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
THOMPSON,DARRELL JABBAR
2618 GLENWOOD PKWY, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIAMS,JAMALE ANTONEO
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS,PERRY PATRICK
1853 JOSEPH TER HIXSON, 373431573
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
