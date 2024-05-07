Latest Headlines

Valmont Plans To Expand Jasper Operations, Investing Over $6 Million And Adding 80 Jobs In Marion County

  • Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Valmont Industries, Inc. officials announced Tuesday the company will expand its Marion County operations by investing more than $6 million to increase production of vital infrastructure.

Through the expansion, Valmont will create 80 new jobs, including highly technical positions requiring nationally recognized certifications and entry-level positions requiring workforce development training, it was stated.

Officials said, "Valmont’s location in Jasper employs 270 Tennesseans and is an important supplier of steel poles and structures to utility and transportation markets nationwide.
Through this project, the company will be able to meet the ever-growing demand of the area in replacing aging infrastructure and building more climate resilience.

"Established in 1946, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, the company remains committed to doing more with less while driving innovation through technology. Valmont’s portfolio of products serve infrastructure markets within lighting and transportation, utility, telecom, solar and agriculture markets through its center pivot irrigation equipment. The company also provides coatings services to protect the life of steel structures."

"Since 2020, TNECD has supported nearly 40 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee resulting in more than 5,600 job commitments and $2.6 billion in capital investment," officials said.

“Tennessee's pro-business climate, talented workforce and quality of life attract and retain companies like Valmont Industries. I thank Valmont for their commitment to bringing 80 new, high-quality jobs to Marion County and look forward to seeing families thrive as a result,” said Governor Lee.

“As we continue to cultivate opportunities for economic growth and innovation across Tennessee, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of Valmont in Jasper. This company employs more than 11,000 people in 21 countries around the globe, and by choosing to expand in Marion County, it shows that the state is the premier destination for innovative industries to thrive. We look forward to the continued partnership with Valmont as we work together to create more opportunity for Tennesseans in Marion County,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

“Valmont’s commitment extends beyond expansion; it involves investing $6 million into the future of manufacturing, into communities where we live and work, and investing into the progress of improving everyday life. By fueling the growth of our Tennessee operations, driving customer-focused innovation and nurturing workforce development, we’re not just growing our footprint; together with our valued partners, we’re building opportunities that are sustainable for generations to come,” said Bruce Bacon, senior plant manager, Valmont Industries, Inc.

“Marion County’s location, value and workforce make it a leader in job growth for Tennessee. We are excited by Valmont’s decision to grow its operations in Marion County and wish them every success as they move forward,” said Senator Todd Gardenhire.

“Valmont has had a tremendous impact on our community, and I am honored they recognize the benefits of doing business in Tennessee. I congratulate the company on their success and thank them for this significant investment, which will greatly benefit Marion County’s economy,” said Rep. Iris Rudder.
