Developer Payne Gets Okay For New Development At Collegedale

Developer Barry Payne has received approval from the Collegedale Commission for changes that will allow a new commercial development to be built in Collegedale. The city agreed to abandon an alleyway and three unopened rights-of-way along the 9300 block of Lee Highway. Three properties were also rezoned from I-1 Industrial to C-2 Shopping Center Commercial on recommendation of the Planning Commission. All theproperty is across the road from the retail development of Cambridge Square which was also developed by Mr. Payne.

Collegedale will enter into short term land leases for use of two properties during the annual Freedom Festival on July 3. One with Collegedale Properties will be used for kids’ activities such as inflatables. The second lease is with McKee Foods Corporation to use for parking at a lot on Apison Pike during the event.

Also approved was a memo of understanding with Hamilton County Schools Safety and Security Department for use of the Collegedale Police firing range. They will join Chattanooga State and Lookout Mountain, Tn. police departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which the city also is allowing to use the facility for no charge. Police Chief Jack Sapp said it is considered a way to build good will between the communities.

The city will also assume the responsibility for public use and maintenance of the sewer system lines and easements in the Apison Village development of duplexes and apartments.

The commissioners thanked Airport Director Ryan Byford for a successful “Movie Night” at the Collegedale Airport held recently. That began the conversation about future plans for the terminal. Mayor Morty Lloyd said he is pleased that the city continues to make improvements there. He said that the building has been neglected for 15 years, but that is changing now. Collegedale has approved spending $70,000 to update the terminal and has also applied for a $1.3 million matching grant from TDOT for the airport. He said $70,000 will be in the next year’s budget for painting the interior and replacing carpet and countertops, but the commissioners would like to see more done.

Commissioner Debbie Baker said “You can put a coat of paint on a barn, but it’s still a barn.”

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson would like to stretch those dollars by having a “painting day,” for volunteers and by some of the work being done in-house. Also on the wish list of improvements include moving the customer service counter to the front, improved lighting and to repaint the the exterior of the building.

Another idea from the vice mayor is to create a location where a streaming camera and a viewing station for watching trains can be placed. The most logical place to put it would be Thatcher Switch recreational area because a pavilion and restrooms are already there. The place where people could sit and watch trains could be anything you want it to be, said the vice mayor—a bench or bleachers. It will be an issue discussed at the next commission workshop.

It also is the time for the railroad to return the favor the city provided during and after the derailment, in the center of town. There is a bridge “to nowhere” that is incomplete that will not be worked on until July. And there are cranes and a pile of railroad debris that residents and Collegedale officials are tired of looking at and the railroad police will not allow the city to remove. It is time for the railroad to cooperate with the city, said the mayor.