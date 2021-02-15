Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, February 15, 2021 43.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Monday, February 15, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

All GNTC Campuses Delayed Until 10 A.M. On Tuesday

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 8-14


All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to expected inclement weather/road conditions. (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 8-14: WRIGHT SHANE EUGENE W/M 38 OFFICER FOUTS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY SAFFI CHRISTOPHER HEITH W/M 40 OFFICER CARTER RPD DUI – ALCOHOL, ... (click for more)



More Humility, Less Pride

As I watched some excerpts from the impeachment trial going on this week, it seemed to me that the voices expressed in the Senate Chamber merely echo the millions of voices outside that chamber. One side is convinced they are righteous and the other side is evil. While the other side is convinced it is righteous and the other side is actually the evil one. This is not merely ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Signs Of The Apocalypse

There was a glorious meme (think of several pictures with delightful captions) bouncing all around the Internet on Sunday. In the first, you see the most poisonous 80-year-old woman on the planet – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi –snapping hello into a desk phone and then, in her trademark snip, yelling “Who is this!!” The voice on the other end replies very legibly, “Owen.” Nancy ... (click for more)

Mocs' Volleyball Falls On The Road At Western Carolina

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team suffered its third-straight road loss after a 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 29-27) decision at Western Carolina inside the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C., Sunday evening. Chattanooga falls to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in Southern Conference play following the loss. WCU improves its overall mark to 2-5 and league tally to 2-3. Western Carolina, playing ... (click for more)

Lady Mocs Get Western Carolina Sweep

It might not have been quite as lopsided as Thursday night’s 74-45 victory, but Saturday’s 72-58 win by the Chattanooga Lady Mocs over Western Carolina made head coach Katie Burrows as happy as she’s been in a while. This year’s conference schedule has been different than the past as each team plays other teams twice in three days at the same location. This was the fifth such ... (click for more)


