Multiple Residents Evacuated, 1 Injured In 3-Alarm Fire On 7th Floor Of Patten Towers

Multiple residents were evacuated and one was injured in a three-alarm fire on the seventh floor of Patten Towers on Saturday morning.

The call went out at 10:36 a.m. to the apartments at 100 E. 11th St. Nearly every company working for the Chattanooga Fire Department (Green Shift) responded to the scene or staged, ready to respond to help with manpower. Off-duty members of the department came in, including the command staff, to assist and many of the Mutual Aid partners filled in at city fire halls.

The fire was in an apartment on the seventh floor.

Firefighters had a fast knockdown on it and then dealt with hot spots and smoke throughout the building.

Fire officials said, "It was a tremendous amount of work getting tools and resources upstairs and firefighters also helped with evacuations. A number of residents are non-ambulatory and needed to be carried out of the building.

The divisions worked effectively and efficiently on the scene and the fire was out at 11:44 a.m. Firefighters then checked every single apartment for extension and went about a huge overhaul process. Floors 7, 8, and 9 were severely impacted by the fire, but the entire building needed to be evacuated due to damage (including smoke and water), impacting all 106 residents. The American Red Cross is assisting them now. One resident was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. Three firefighters were treated on the scene for minor burns.

Other agencies involved include the Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County EMS, Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit and Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue’s Rehab Truck Response. Fire departments from across the region were at city fire halls helping to respond to calls.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CARTA provided buses for residents.

