Westside Residents In Survey Like Housing Affordability, Dislike Crime, Vandalism, Lack Of Grocery

Westside residents who were recently surveyed as part of a planning process for the community said they like the affordability of living there and the convenience to downtown.
They most dislike the crime, violence and vandalism and lack of a grocery store.
Here are more results from the survey:
Most liked aspects of Westside
* Housing affordability (~65%)
* Access to neighborhood conveniences, services, and shopping (~40%)
* Access to CARTA (37%)
* Location/ability to walk downtown (~31%)
Gateway Tower residents also ranked safety (~37%) and sense of community (~33%) among their top five.
Most disliked aspects of the Westside
* Crime, violence, vandalism (~62%)
* Lack of grocery store/neighborhood
conveniences (~59%)
Although ~57% residents reported their health as good
or excellent, residents report chronic health conditions,
including poor mental health and oral health, at much
higher rates than the City of Chattanooga.
* ~86% of residents rate their health care services as Good or Excellent.
* Approximately half (~47%) of residents go to a hospital or urgent care
center most often when they are sick or in need of health advice.
* Dental services are the greatest unmet health need (40%).
Overall, College Hill (~64%) and Westside (~67%) residents are more
likely to report unmet health needs than residents at Gateway Tower (~44%).
An array of services are needed to support the high
number of residents with disabilities:
Although ~57% residents reported their health as good
or excellent, residents report chronic health conditions,
including poor mental health and oral health, at much
higher rates than the City of Chattanooga.
* ~86% of residents rate their health care services as Good or Excellent.
* Approximately half (~47%) of residents go to a hospital or urgent care
center most often when they are sick or in need of health advice.
* Dental services are the greatest unmet health need (40%).
Overall, College Hill (~64%) and Westside (~67%) residents are more
likely to report unmet health needs than residents at Gateway Tower (~44%).
* College Hill residents with a disability are more likely to need mental
health (~32%) or services related to accessibility (~22%).
* Gateway Tower residents with a disability are more likely to need
assistance with activities of daily living: in-home health assistance
(~49%) and homemaker services (~63%).
* Residents noted that disability (~27%) and health conditions (~18%)
limit them from being more physically active.
Food Insecurity
* Emergency food assistance is the #1 unmet need.
* Residents travel far afield to grocery shop (~61% at Food City) which
is particularly challenging for those reliant on public transit.
* Cost (~19%) and availability of fruits and vegetables (~10%) are cited
as impediments to healthier eating.
If relocation is deemed necessary for redevelopment, most residents need
more information before stating a preference for temporary housing.
* However, College Hill Residents prefer moving with Section 8
(~40%) and Gateway Towers residents prefer to move directly into a
replacement unit in the neighborhood (~31%).
* Approximately 2 out of 3 residents indicated that, if temporarily
relocated, they would like to return to the redeveloped site.
* Residents would most like to see a Picnic/Barbecue area (~54%).
* College Hill residents also prioritized a Playground/Tot lot (~43%).
* Gateway Towers residents preferred a Swimming Pool (~49%).
* Westside residents favored a Community Garden (~27%).
Approximately half (~47%) of College Hill/Westside children age
0-5 years attend a center-based early learning program, including
the Head Start program offered by YFD in the neighborhood.
Education & Youth
* A little more than 1/3 of College Hill/Westside students (~37%)
currently participate in an after-school program.
* Most common barriers to participation are the following:
1. Concerns about safety due to the Covid-19 pandemic (~45%)
2. Hours/schedule (~21%)
3. Don’t know what programs are available (~21%)
* Interest in future participation in several program areas including
Sports and recreation (~51%), After school programs (~46%),
Arts/Performing Arts/Music (~40%), Summer programs
(~33%), and Tutoring/academic support (~31%).
* Word of mouth is by far the most frequent way that residents get
information about what is going on in the Westside neighborhood (75%).
* However, half of residents also rely on CHA staff, meetings,
newsletters or fliers.
Many College Hill residents with children perceive walking
to and from school/bus or riding the school bus as unsafe;
1 in 3 are very unlikely to allow child to play outside in
the neighborhood.
* Residents feel least safe in the neighborhood at night, in the walkways
between buildings and walking under US 27 (~38% feel somewhat to
very unsafe).
* Gateway Tower residents view police in more positive light ( 72%) than
College Hill (~93%) and Westside residents (~86%).
* College Hill residents are more likely to have experienced crime (~41%)
than Gateway Tower residents (~16%).
* But Gateway Tower residents were more likely to believe crime
occurs frequently in the neighborhood (1-2 times per week) (~48%)
than College Hill residents (31%).
Largest barriers to employment
* Disability and related issues such as caring for a disabled family
member (~45%)
* Covid-19 pandemic (~22%)
* Affordable childcare/day care (~16%)
* Transportation (13%)
Income & Employment
Digital Equity
* Half of residents do not have reliable Internet access at home (~52%).
* Approximately half of College Hill and Gateway Tower residents
most often access the Internet via their smart phone (~50% and 41%
respectively).
* Only 1 in 5 at College Hill and Gateway Tower use a home computer
most often.
* Many residents highly valued access to CARTA, as ~39% of residents
rely on public transit as their primary mode of transportation.
* Approximately, 1 in 4 College Hill and Gateway Tower residents
reported that transportation is a barrier when trying to get where they
need to go.