Westside Residents In Survey Like Housing Affordability, Dislike Crime, Vandalism, Lack Of Grocery

Westside residents who were recently surveyed as part of a planning process for the community said they like the affordability of living there and the convenience to downtown.

They most dislike the crime, violence and vandalism and lack of a grocery store.

Here are more results from the survey:

Most liked aspects of Westside

* Housing affordability (~65%)

* Access to neighborhood conveniences, services, and shopping (~40%)

* Access to CARTA (37%)

* Location/ability to walk downtown (~31%)

Gateway Tower residents also ranked safety (~37%) and sense of community (~33%) among their top five.

Most disliked aspects of the Westside

* Crime, violence, vandalism (~62%)

* Lack of grocery store/neighborhood

conveniences (~59%)

Although ~57% residents reported their health as good

or excellent, residents report chronic health conditions,

including poor mental health and oral health, at much

higher rates than the City of Chattanooga.

* ~86% of residents rate their health care services as Good or Excellent.

* Approximately half (~47%) of residents go to a hospital or urgent care

center most often when they are sick or in need of health advice.

* Dental services are the greatest unmet health need (40%).

Overall, College Hill (~64%) and Westside (~67%) residents are more

likely to report unmet health needs than residents at Gateway Tower (~44%).

An array of services are needed to support the high

number of residents with disabilities:

* College Hill residents with a disability are more likely to need mental

health (~32%) or services related to accessibility (~22%).

* Gateway Tower residents with a disability are more likely to need

assistance with activities of daily living: in-home health assistance

(~49%) and homemaker services (~63%).

* Residents noted that disability (~27%) and health conditions (~18%)

limit them from being more physically active.

Food Insecurity

* Emergency food assistance is the #1 unmet need.

* Residents travel far afield to grocery shop (~61% at Food City) which

is particularly challenging for those reliant on public transit.

* Cost (~19%) and availability of fruits and vegetables (~10%) are cited

as impediments to healthier eating.

If relocation is deemed necessary for redevelopment, most residents need

more information before stating a preference for temporary housing.

* However, College Hill Residents prefer moving with Section 8

(~40%) and Gateway Towers residents prefer to move directly into a

replacement unit in the neighborhood (~31%).

* Approximately 2 out of 3 residents indicated that, if temporarily

relocated, they would like to return to the redeveloped site.



* Residents would most like to see a Picnic/Barbecue area (~54%).

* College Hill residents also prioritized a Playground/Tot lot (~43%).

* Gateway Towers residents preferred a Swimming Pool (~49%).

* Westside residents favored a Community Garden (~27%).

Approximately half (~47%) of College Hill/Westside children age

0-5 years attend a center-based early learning program, including

the Head Start program offered by YFD in the neighborhood.

Education & Youth



* A little more than 1/3 of College Hill/Westside students (~37%)

currently participate in an after-school program.

* Most common barriers to participation are the following:

1. Concerns about safety due to the Covid-19 pandemic (~45%)

2. Hours/schedule (~21%)

3. Don’t know what programs are available (~21%)

* Interest in future participation in several program areas including

Sports and recreation (~51%), After school programs (~46%),

Arts/Performing Arts/Music (~40%), Summer programs

(~33%), and Tutoring/academic support (~31%).

* Word of mouth is by far the most frequent way that residents get

information about what is going on in the Westside neighborhood (75%).

* However, half of residents also rely on CHA staff, meetings,

newsletters or fliers.

Many College Hill residents with children perceive walking

to and from school/bus or riding the school bus as unsafe;

1 in 3 are very unlikely to allow child to play outside in

the neighborhood.

* Residents feel least safe in the neighborhood at night, in the walkways

between buildings and walking under US 27 (~38% feel somewhat to

very unsafe).

* Gateway Tower residents view police in more positive light ( 72%) than

College Hill (~93%) and Westside residents (~86%).

* College Hill residents are more likely to have experienced crime (~41%)

than Gateway Tower residents (~16%).

* But Gateway Tower residents were more likely to believe crime

occurs frequently in the neighborhood (1-2 times per week) (~48%)

than College Hill residents (31%).

Largest barriers to employment

* Disability and related issues such as caring for a disabled family

member (~45%)

* Covid-19 pandemic (~22%)

* Affordable childcare/day care (~16%)

* Transportation (13%)

Income & Employment



Digital Equity

* Half of residents do not have reliable Internet access at home (~52%).

* Approximately half of College Hill and Gateway Tower residents

most often access the Internet via their smart phone (~50% and 41%

respectively).

* Only 1 in 5 at College Hill and Gateway Tower use a home computer

most often.

* Many residents highly valued access to CARTA, as ~39% of residents

rely on public transit as their primary mode of transportation.

* Approximately, 1 in 4 College Hill and Gateway Tower residents

reported that transportation is a barrier when trying to get where they

need to go.