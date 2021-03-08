 Monday, March 8, 2021 64.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Westside Residents In Survey Like Housing Affordability, Dislike Crime, Vandalism, Lack Of Grocery

Monday, March 8, 2021

Westside residents who were recently surveyed as part of a planning process for the community said they like the affordability of living there and the convenience to downtown.

They most dislike the crime, violence and vandalism and lack of a grocery store.

Here are more results from the survey:

Most liked aspects of Westside
* Housing affordability (~65%)
* Access to neighborhood conveniences, services, and shopping (~40%)
* Access to CARTA (37%)
* Location/ability to walk downtown (~31%)
Gateway Tower residents also ranked safety (~37%) and sense of community (~33%) among their top five.

Most disliked aspects of the Westside
* Crime, violence, vandalism (~62%)
* Lack of grocery store/neighborhood
conveniences (~59%)

Although ~57% residents reported their health as good
or excellent, residents report chronic health conditions,
including poor mental health and oral health, at much
higher rates than the City of Chattanooga.
* ~86% of residents rate their health care services as Good or Excellent.
* Approximately half (~47%) of residents go to a hospital or urgent care
center most often when they are sick or in need of health advice.
* Dental services are the greatest unmet health need (40%).
Overall, College Hill (~64%) and Westside (~67%) residents are more
likely to report unmet health needs than residents at Gateway Tower (~44%).

An array of services are needed to support the high
number of residents with disabilities:
Although ~57% residents reported their health as good
or excellent, residents report chronic health conditions,
including poor mental health and oral health, at much
higher rates than the City of Chattanooga.
* ~86% of residents rate their health care services as Good or Excellent.
* Approximately half (~47%) of residents go to a hospital or urgent care
center most often when they are sick or in need of health advice.
* Dental services are the greatest unmet health need (40%).
Overall, College Hill (~64%) and Westside (~67%) residents are more
likely to report unmet health needs than residents at Gateway Tower (~44%).

* College Hill residents with a disability are more likely to need mental
health (~32%) or services related to accessibility (~22%).
* Gateway Tower residents with a disability are more likely to need
assistance with activities of daily living: in-home health assistance
(~49%) and homemaker services (~63%).
* Residents noted that disability (~27%) and health conditions (~18%)
limit them from being more physically active.

Food Insecurity
* Emergency food assistance is the #1 unmet need.
* Residents travel far afield to grocery shop (~61% at Food City) which
is particularly challenging for those reliant on public transit.
* Cost (~19%) and availability of fruits and vegetables (~10%) are cited
as impediments to healthier eating.

If relocation is deemed necessary for redevelopment, most residents need
more information before stating a preference for temporary housing.
* However, College Hill Residents prefer moving with Section 8
(~40%) and Gateway Towers residents prefer to move directly into a
replacement unit in the neighborhood (~31%).
* Approximately 2 out of 3 residents indicated that, if temporarily
relocated, they would like to return to the redeveloped site.

* Residents would most like to see a Picnic/Barbecue area (~54%).
* College Hill residents also prioritized a Playground/Tot lot (~43%).
* Gateway Towers residents preferred a Swimming Pool (~49%).
* Westside residents favored a Community Garden (~27%).

Approximately half (~47%) of College Hill/Westside children age
0-5 years attend a center-based early learning program, including
the Head Start program offered by YFD in the neighborhood.
Education & Youth

* A little more than 1/3 of College Hill/Westside students (~37%)
currently participate in an after-school program.
* Most common barriers to participation are the following:
1. Concerns about safety due to the Covid-19 pandemic (~45%)
2. Hours/schedule (~21%)
3. Don’t know what programs are available (~21%)
* Interest in future participation in several program areas including
Sports and recreation (~51%), After school programs (~46%),
Arts/Performing Arts/Music (~40%), Summer programs
(~33%), and Tutoring/academic support (~31%).

* Word of mouth is by far the most frequent way that residents get
information about what is going on in the Westside neighborhood (75%).
* However, half of residents also rely on CHA staff, meetings,
newsletters or fliers.

Many College Hill residents with children perceive walking
to and from school/bus or riding the school bus as unsafe;
1 in 3 are very unlikely to allow child to play outside in
the neighborhood.
* Residents feel least safe in the neighborhood at night, in the walkways
between buildings and walking under US 27 (~38% feel somewhat to
very unsafe).
* Gateway Tower residents view police in more positive light ( 72%) than
College Hill (~93%) and Westside residents (~86%).
* College Hill residents are more likely to have experienced crime (~41%)
than Gateway Tower residents (~16%).
* But Gateway Tower residents were more likely to believe crime
occurs frequently in the neighborhood (1-2 times per week) (~48%)
than College Hill residents (31%).

Largest barriers to employment

* Disability and related issues such as caring for a disabled family
member (~45%)
* Covid-19 pandemic (~22%)
* Affordable childcare/day care (~16%)
* Transportation (13%)
Income & Employment

Digital Equity
* Half of residents do not have reliable Internet access at home (~52%).
* Approximately half of College Hill and Gateway Tower residents
most often access the Internet via their smart phone (~50% and 41%
respectively).
* Only 1 in 5 at College Hill and Gateway Tower use a home computer
most often.

* Many residents highly valued access to CARTA, as ~39% of residents
rely on public transit as their primary mode of transportation.
* Approximately, 1 in 4 College Hill and Gateway Tower residents
reported that transportation is a barrier when trying to get where they
need to go.


Westside Residents In Survey Like Housing Affordability, Dislike Crime, Vandalism, Lack Of Grocery

Westside Residents In Survey Like Housing Affordability, Dislike Crime, Vandalism, Lack Of Grocery

Westside residents who were recently surveyed as part of a planning process for the community said they like the affordability of living there and the convenience to downtown. They most dislike the crime, violence and vandalism and lack of a grocery store. Here are more results from the survey: Most liked aspects of Westside * Housing affordability (~65%) * Access to ... (click for more)

