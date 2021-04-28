AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/28/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
April 28, 2021
Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, to a barn on Cohulla Road SE in reference to a burglary in progress.
While en route, a

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Senator Bill Hagerty will visit the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project next Tuesday.
The senator will tour the existing lock
I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life.
I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate
During just one week last month, March 15th through March 21 st , our FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System had 1,218,002 requests for clearance to sell individuals firearms. Yes, you read it right: 1.2 mm in just seven days. But to better understand America's fears, our keen yearning for safety, and a frightening chasm between conservatives and liberals fueled
Tennessee will play West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2028 college football season, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced Tuesday.
The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. This is the second regular season matchup in Charlotte between the two squads. The teams played in front of 66,793 fans on Sept.
After leading the Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball team to a 7-3 conference record in its first full season as a program, head coach Darin Van Horn and assistant coach Juliana Yensho have been named the Ohio Valley Conference's Co-Coaching Staff of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday morning.
Senior Baylee Young and freshman Jordan Krege were named to the All-OVC