Anti-Human Trafficking Partnership Launched By Governor Bill Lee

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday a new series of partnerships to fight human trafficking in Tennessee.

 

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is a demand-driven crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services or commercial sex and particularly impacts women and children.

It is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the country, and cases have been reported in every county in the state.

 

“I’m excited to invest in and partner with these remarkable organizations that are at the forefront of this important fight,” said Governor Lee. “Human trafficking has no place in our state, and I’m proud to support our law enforcement and non-profit partners.”

 

The Tennessee FY21-22 budget included over $5 million in funding for key groups fighting human trafficking and supporting victims including: 

Governor Lee welcomed partners to the State Capitol including the following organizations:

 

Margie Quin, chief executive officer of End Slavery Tennessee, said,“The unprecedented investment in community-based services will increase critical housing opportunities at the local level across Tennessee and intensify evidence-based and trauma-responsive programming for human trafficking survivors.”

 

Natalie Ivey, executive director of Grow Free Tennessee, said, “Governor Lee’s dedicated support to the fight against human trafficking is an embodiment of values all Tennesseans hold dear- a willingness to face a challenge head on, to offer help rather than hide from a problem. We are immensely grateful for the governor’s volunteer spirit and the ability to continue to serve the most vulnerable of our Tennessee communities.”  

 

Hal Cato, chief executive officer of Thistle Farms said, “Tennessee is already one of the most proactive states in the country when it comes to fighting human trafficking. Today’s historic announcement pushes our state, and its response, to an entirely new level of responsiveness when it comes to preventing traffickers from doing even more harm, protecting victims needing a way out, and promoting healing for hundreds of survivors ready for a second chance at life.”

 

Rachel Sumner Haaga, founder and executive director of Restore Corps, said, “Tennessee stays at the forefront of counter-trafficking work - continually leveraging public and private partnerships to create and refine an efficient and impactful model for victim care and system change. Those of us in this work know rescue does not equal freedom, but healing does. The funding announced today is a catalyst ensuring opportunities for healing through comprehensive and collaborative service delivery across our state.” 

 

Tim Tebow, founder and chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation, said, “Thank you to Governor Lee and the many organizations in Tennessee that have been working so hard to reach some of the most vulnerable people in our country. Right now, there are only enough safe beds to serve 10 percent of trafficking victims here in the U.S. – we can no longer let this be the case. Not on our watch. My foundation and I are committed to increasing holistic survivor care across the country and around the world through our ministry, Her Song, and look forward to serving alongside the great State of Tennessee to continue pushing back this darkness.” 

 

If you suspect someone you know is involved in human trafficking, you can call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 855 558-6484.


May 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Sneaky Driver With Bedazzled License Plate Still On The Loose; Stolen Vehicle Ended Up 3 Houses Down

May 13, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 31 More Cases

May 13, 2021

Georgia Has 17 More Coronavirus Deaths And 860 New Cases


An anonymous caller from N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police someone in a dark gray or black Audi wanted him to get in the vehicle. Police observed the dark gray Audi Q7 with a temporary tag and ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 31 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,708. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county. The number ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,765. There are 860 new cases, as that total reaches 888,784 ... (click for more)



Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Earn Life's "Free Lunches"

The worst debacle in our nation’s history, it is beginning to be proven, was when the United States was quarantined during the COVID-19 epidemic. Our economy – from employment to production – was stymied. Our next generation responded with virtually no education for an entire year and a surging teen suicide epidemic and the biggest profits that were made in the second half of 2020 ... (click for more)

Villalobos And Carrera-Garcia Lead Red Wolves To 1-0 Start

USL League One announced on Monday the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 5 of the 2021 regular season, with two of Chattanooga's players named to the 11 after the Red Wolves handed 2019 Champions North Texas SC their first home lose in nearly two years. José Carrera García, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: It was an all-action display from the Chattanooga midfielder ... (click for more)

UTC's Weissenbach Earns First Team All-SoCon Softball Nod

After leading the team in multiple offensive categories, Chattanooga Mocs softball graduate outfielder Hayleigh Weissenbach has been named an All-Southern Conference First Team selection, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Weissenbach, junior infielder Emily Coltharp was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team while freshman infielder ... (click for more)


