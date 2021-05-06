 Thursday, May 6, 2021 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

TDOT Contractor To Repair Damaged Concrete Slabs On I-75 South Near Mile Marker 3 In Chattanooga

Thursday, May 6, 2021

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must repair damaged concrete slabs at several sites on I-75 within the project limits. These repairs will take place over several weekends until the contractor completes them.

The section to be repaired this weekend is on I-75 South between East Brainerd Road near mile marker 3 and the I-75/I-24 interchange near mile marker 2.

The repairs will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, and end by or before 6 a.m. on Monday. The two right lanes will be closed during the work. The two left lanes will remain open.

The entrance ramp from SR-320/East Brainerd Road to I-75 South will remain open, but traffic entering I-75 South from East Brainerd Road must yield to interstate traffic. Please use caution in this area.

During this work, the contractor will remove damaged concrete slabs and re-pour them with new concrete, which will require several hours to develop enough strength to carry traffic. As soon as the concrete cures enough to pass strength tests, the contractor will reopen all lanes to traffic.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I-75/I-24 interchange modification design-build project slated for completion in late summer 2021. To get more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website athttps://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.


As mixed use of residential and commercial spaces becomes more prevalent in Chattanooga, problems with noise have also been increasing. A complaint about noise coming from a bar in an apartment ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 23-29: 04-23-21 Groves, Tabitha Ann, 38, of 5700 Saint Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of DUI/Any Combination of ... (click for more)



As mixed use of residential and commercial spaces becomes more prevalent in Chattanooga, problems with noise have also been increasing. A complaint about noise coming from a bar in an apartment building at 100 Market St. was heard at the Chattanooga Beer Board meeting on Thursday. This is the first time a dispute regarding noise has been brought to the board. Assistant City ... (click for more)

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Life Without Regrets

It was after 9 ‘clock the other night when I finished my story for the next day. I was sitting content on the upstairs porch, the day now quiet, when I happened across the perfect story. In a lengthy piece entitled “Living Without Regrets,” Barbara Danza of the Epoch Times interviewed pediatrician Dr. Harley Rotbart about his unique calling. He’s authored several books, “No Regrets ... (click for more)

Lookouts Celebrate Baseball's Return With 6-1 Victory

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Minor-league baseball is back in Chattanooga. We all know that the entire Southern League season was wiped out a year ago by the Covid 19 pandemic and it had been some 617 days since the Chattanooga Lookouts had last played. Tuesday’s season opener was wiped out by excessive rain, but what the heck was one more day to wait after such a long break. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Leading Texas Tackler Joining The Vols

Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month. Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson. “It’s a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,” ... (click for more)


