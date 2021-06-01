 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Reports Over 500 COVID-19 Deaths In Hamilton County; Provides Summer Precautions And Upcoming Vaccination Schedule

Tuesday, June 1, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department reports the 501st COVID-19 related death of a Hamilton County resident after adding two additional deaths today. The announcement comes a little over one year and two months after the first death of a Hamilton County resident was reported on March 25, 2020. 
 
“A single life lost is one too many. We send our deepest condolences to the families who have been and continue to be affected by this virus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Although COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County remain consistently low, the vaccination rate needs to increase.
It is the best way to protect you and your loved ones.”
 
Officials said, "With summer activities beginning to amplify, unvaccinated residents are reminded of the precautions that are needed.

"People who are considered fully vaccinated can resume pre-pandemic activities, according to the Centers for Disease Control. For those who are not yet fully vaccinated, safety measures that have been in place throughout the pandemic should continue. Wear a mask, stay six feet from others, stay home if you are sick and get vaccinated."  
 
“Summer vacations and upcoming holidays have the potential to feel more normal. If more people would consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine, we could focus on seeing friends and family while enjoying the warm-weather days,” said Ms. Barnes. “The last thing we want is a spike in cases as people begin to venture out.”
  
Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.
 
The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8am to 4pm at 423-209-8383.

June 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Reporting To Probation Is 3 Sheets To The Wind; Pair Uses Citigo For Garbage Dump

June 1, 2021

Police Blotter: Suspicious People From Miami Blame GPS For Getting Them Far Off Freeway; Man Steals Mom's Car From Storage Lot, Tears Up Gate Getting Away

June 1, 2021

PHOTOS: Wreaths At The National Cemetery


Police were called to TN Probation and Parole due to a possible intoxicated person who was reporting for their monthly meeting. A man showed up smelling like an intoxicant. The officer evaluated ... (click for more)

An officer was patrolling and saw four people riding around in a sedan on Highland Avenue. The officer saw them drive in a two-block circle twice and then into a dead end. While following the ... (click for more)

Wreaths were distributed at the National Cemetery after the main ceremony was held on Memorial Day at the National Guard Armory. (click for more)



Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

I can never remember having to water outdoor plants in May so here’s hoping we’ll get some rain later this week. But listen to me talk! My rhododendron blossoms have never been as pretty as I take my monthly stroll through the garden and the magnolia trees are beginning to pop their beautiful white blooms so it’s the grass that you can tell really needs water. Then again, the soil ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Camden Sewell A Leader As Vols Point To College World Series

When Tennessee lost its SEC baseball tournament opener to Alabama on Wednesday, my first knee-jerk thought was the Vols would be better off getting out of there as quickly as possible. Just save the pitching arms and the determination for the next tournament. I covered a Tennessee baseball team in 2001 for the Knoxville News Sentinel that employed that strategy. Those Vols ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Fulmer Still Trying To Figure Out Retirement

At first, hardly anybody knew who he was. He wore a floppy "booney" hat and sat quietly in the bleachers at Rivermont Park, watching one of his eight grandchildren play in the "Rumble on the River" youth baseball tournament. I knew that Coach Phillip Fulmer was there but I chose to honor his privacy until tournament officials told me he would love to say hello to me. So, I ambled ... (click for more)


