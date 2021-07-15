Police Blotter: Man Miffed That Someone Stole His 3rd Stimulus Check; Man Who Terrorizes Others At Community Kitchen Is Put On Trespass List;

A man on East 5th Street called police to report someone stole his third stimulus check. He said he went to the Federal Building and he was told to file a police report so they can start an investigation.

* * *

A woman on East 3rd Street said someone stole the catalytic converter off her vehicle while at work. She said her car was parked in the Erlanger parking garage and security will be checking cameras to see if they find anything. She said she took her vehicle to the Honda dealership and was told it would be $2,600 to fix the car.

* * *

A man fell asleep in the drive-thru at the Taco Bell on Highway 58. He didn't appear to be under the influence of anything and said he was just tired after working all day. Police ran him for any active wants or warrants which came back negative. Police had the man call a ride to come pick him up and take him home since his license showed to be suspended. He called his mother who came and picked him up.

* * *

An officer saw a pedestrian walking with a bike on the 3100 block of Hixson Pike. The officer stopped him for his safety as many cars on Hixson Pike speed and he would be in danger of being struck by one. He gave his name and when the officer ran him for warrants, one came back from Catoosa County (which did not extradite). The officer then took him to the 700 block of 11th Street.

* * *

Police were called to the Speedway on Highway 58 where a woman and an employee were in a verbal argument. The woman said she paid $20 for gas and the pump only allowed her to get 14 cents. She asked the clerk for a refund, however the clerk refused to give her a refund because the woman paid with a debit card and the money should return back to her card automatically. The woman said all she asked was for a receipt but the clerk refused to provide any documentation. The officer spoke with the clerk who was attempting to print out a receipt when the woman walked back into the store and said she no longer needed a receipt because the money was back in her account. She left without any further incident.

* * *



Two heavily intoxicated women on East 28th Street were arguing over a man who was not involved with either of them. They separated for the evening.

* * *

Police received an unknown 911 call to Dagney Lane. When they arrived they attempted to knock on the door. About five people came to the glass back door but refused to open it. They eventually cut off the lights and ran out of sight inside the house. No one appeared to be hurt or any signs of distress.

* * *

An employee at Rainbow Restoration on Airways Boulevard said a company vehicle ($31,000) was broken into. The passenger side window of the gray Chevy Silverado was shattered and the truck bed cover had been pried open. Milwaukee power tools ($800) and assorted hand tools ($300) were removed from the truck bed. The power tools were stored in a red colored bag and the hand tools were stored in a blue bag. A Circle K gas card ($1) was removed from the center console. The employee was given a complainant card for insurance purposes. The officer checked the business security cameras directly across the street however nothing was captured on video.

* * *

A woman said when she tried to make a purchase at Burger King she found out that $1,147 had been withdrawn from her First Horizon bank account. She contacted her bank and they sent her an image/photo of a fake check that was used to make the withdrawals at two different locations - $1,100 at Eastgate branch and $47 at Northgate branch. She said whoever did this used her name, address, and state ID#, but the signature doesn’t match hers and the checks had her account number on them. She said she contacted the banks to see if there is any video but they told her they could not release that information to her. She said this happened sometime the day before she was called, but she's not sure when.

* * *

A man said he took his car through the car wash at 4907 Highway 58 and some of the paint on the driver side of the vehicle had come off when he went through. No other damage was caused by the car wash.

* * *

A woman on Martin Luther King Boulevard said she had been in a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend. Police spoke with the man who also said that he and the woman had been in a heated verbal altercation. Both of them had calmed down while they packed their vehicle.

* * *

A man on Beulah Avenue told police that sometime during the night someone jumped the fence of his yard and came on his porch and stole his rainbow flag and pole.

* * *

A man on Clearpoint Drive called police and said he and his sister were in a verbal disorder and he wanted her to leave the residence. She said she would leave on her own free will and have a friend pick her up.

* * *

A man was seen panhandling and drinking beer in front of Domino's Pizza on Tennessee Avenue. He was released and given a warning after a warrant check came back negative.

* * *

A woman on Bennett Avenue wanted police to walk through a vacant home that a former tenant lived in to note possible property damage. Police saw the house had been left in a very unkempt manner.

* * *

Police returned to Oak Street where a woman said she had left her home and when she returned a man was back. When asked why, she said he had nowhere else to go and was refusing to leave. She called police again and called his father to come get him. When asked if he was on the lease she said he wasn't, didn't pay any bills, but did give her $200 at one time. When asked where the lease was she said she went to show it to him and he reportedly took it, crumpled it, and threw it

somewhere. Police then spoke with the man who said it was just normal relationship problems. He said at one point she wanted him back around but then changed her mind again. When asked if he was on the lease he said he was supposed to be but could not confirm. When asked where the copy of the lease was he claimed she never handed it to him and didn't know where it was. After speaking with him further the man agreed to go with his father somewhere tonight. Police suggested that both of them separate for the night until they could calm down and then go from there if they still wanted to be together.

* * *

An officer working an extra job at Walmart on Gunbarrel Road was notified by a Walmart associate that she saw a woman shoplift on camera. The officer watched the video footage and could confirm that the suspect had missed a couple of items at the self-checkout register, and intent to skip the scanner seemed apparent. The unpaid items were placed in Walmart bags and into her shopping cart. The woman was stopped and detained by Walmart associates and the officer. She was escorted to the AP office, Mirandized, and all stolen merchandise was recovered. The stolen merchandise is valued at $20.23. Walmart decided not to prosecute and not to trespass the woman as she has no history of theft. She was then released.

* * *

A man at the Community Kitchen on East 11th Street called police to have another man trespassed from the Community Kitchen's property. He said the man terrorizes his staff daily and no longer wants him on the premises. The man said he just stands up for himself and they do not like when he does that. He was informed he was trespassed and knew if he came back he would be arrested. The man walked off.