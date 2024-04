Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, TIFFANY M

6716 CEDAR RIDGE LN HARRISON, 373416958

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BEENE, SEAN MITCHELL

7379 SWEET MAGNOLIA LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOLDEN, RICHARD THOMAS

1385 2ND ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADFORD, JAIME NICOLE

29 CEDEAR POST RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT



BROOKS, JESSICA KISER

MOTEL 6 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CALAWAY, HAYDEN W

HOMELESS MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COLLINS, ALLEN DEWAYNE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER

4223 HWY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COLLINS, DANA L

1053 DRY CREEK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN

920 CARRIE LN HIXSON, 373432201

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DUKES, HOLLY HICKS

14 AULT DRIVE ROCKYFACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUNIGAN, FRANCIS THOMAS

3491 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)



DURHAM, TOMMY LEE

3700 WHITEHEAD AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE



ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213533

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FELIPE RECINOS, ROALDI EFRAIN

1638 CRESTHILL AVE CINCINNATI, 45237

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE



GOLDSMITH, MICHAEL ALLEN

17 REDD RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GRACE, JULIE E

3105 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GUTIERREZ, LUIS L

2452 5 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HUNT, ARMER DONALD

2051 IONHEART LN REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JOHNSON, JEFFERY ANDERSON

3871 FAIRFAX DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



LEWIS, MELISA DEANE THOMAS

3637 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

