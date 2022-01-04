Brooke Satterfield Named Deputy Chief Of Staff To Mayor Kelly

Brooke Satterfield has been named deputy chief of staff to Mayor Tim Kelly.
Joda Thongnopnua serves as chief of staff.
Ms. Satterfield was director of policy planning and implementation during the Berke administration.
Senators, school board members, commissioners and more were all present and vocal during Tuesday morning's legislative breakfast at the County's Paul McDaniel Building. The future of funding
District 8 City Councilman Anthony Byrd is under consideration for appointment to City Court clerk, sources said.
A new City Court clerk has not been named since Ron Swafford retired last
Senators, school board members, commissioners and more were all present and vocal during Tuesday morning’s legislative breakfast at the County's Paul McDaniel Building. The future of funding schools took up a sizable portion of the discussion, with the current Basic Education Program possibly being replaced in the future as the state discusses student-based funding models. While ... (click for more)
A new City Court clerk has not been named since Ron Swafford retired last May.
The appointment is by Mayor Tim Kelly.
Councilman Byrd is a longtime employee of the Criminal Court clerk's office.
He won a seat on the council by upsetting incumbent Moses Freeman
When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won't have the skills that will
Northwell Health is a huge healthcare network that is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with more than 74,000 employees in 2020. The flagship hospitals of Northwell are North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. So maybe the last guy you would expect to write an impassioned plea for civility and decency would be a New
The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on.
In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn't intending to go alone
The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner.
"It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want