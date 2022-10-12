 Wednesday, October 12, 2022 69.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

October 12, 2022

Dalton Runaway Teens Who Stole Family Member's Car Are Found

October 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Wandering In Office Stuffs Paper Towels In Door Jam To Prevent It From Locking; Man Scammed Of $8,000 In Gift Cards

October 12, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 10/12/22


Two teen girls who Dalton Police said stole a family member's car and ran away have been found safe overnight and have been returned home to Whitfield County to their families. The vehicle ... (click for more)

An employee at Tennessee Community Counseling Services, 951 Eastgate Loop, told police she was watching a woman walking around inside her buildingwho did not have permission to be there. Police ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Dalton Runaway Teens Who Stole Family Member's Car Are Found

Two teen girls who Dalton Police said stole a family member's car and ran away have been found safe overnight and have been returned home to Whitfield County to their families. The vehicle was found wrecked on Tuesday in Gwinnett County and the girls were believed to still be in the greater Atlanta area, possibly in Clayton County, at the time. The incident began when the ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Wandering In Office Stuffs Paper Towels In Door Jam To Prevent It From Locking; Man Scammed Of $8,000 In Gift Cards

An employee at Tennessee Community Counseling Services, 951 Eastgate Loop, told police she was watching a woman walking around inside her buildingwho did not have permission to be there. Police spoke with the woman, who said she was told she could wait inside the building for a ride that apparently never came; however, it is believed that she placed paper towels inside the side ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Rapid Growth Really Healthy For Chattanooga?

Chattanooga, especially, and the entire tri-state area, is growing at an unbelievable pace. According to a story from the Chattanoogan.com on Oct. 11, 306 people are moving into Chattanooga every week from out of state, while 100 are moving out of the city. If that holds true, the total population will grow by over 10,000 people or more in the next 12 months. Is there a downside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Are The Good Men?

Annie Holmquist, a skilled writer for The Epoch Times, wrote a good story last week about a perceived shortage of manly men in the country right now. She contends that today’s boys are “becoming feminized, in addition to the coddling, soft environment in which they’ve been raised.” And she suggests we teach them to be confident providers and protectors with the advice from an 1886 ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Stay Calmly On Course In Midst Of Bama Hoopla

After Tennessee routed LSU last Saturday, Jabari Small pulled back the curtain to commend an intangible quality behind the show of force, one he described as essential to the Vols performance. “The only thing that gives us confidence,” the junior running back said, “is our work-ethic.” Small’s big-top reference likely included the team’s weekly preparation. In this case, ... (click for more)

Horton says New Golf Course At McLemore On Lookout Mountain Could Be Site For A PGA Major

A second golf course is underway at the McLemore resort on Lookout Mountain, and developer Duane Horton said "The Outpost" will be really special. He said the elite golf course designers working on the project "believe it could be a site for a PGA Major." Mr. Horton said, "In addition to The Cloudland Lodge, McLemore’s management believes what began with the current 18-hole ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors