Chattanooga, especially, and the entire tri-state area, is growing at an unbelievable pace. According to a story from the Chattanoogan.com on Oct. 11, 306 people are moving into Chattanooga every week from out of state, while 100 are moving out of the city. If that holds true, the total population will grow by over 10,000 people or more in the next 12 months. Is there a downside ... (click for more)