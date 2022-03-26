Police Blotter: Intoxicated Woman Banned From Reagan's Place; Woman Falls Victim To Amazon Scam

An employee at Reagan’s Place at 24 Station St. said a woman became angry with the employee after he informed her she needed to leave because she was too intoxicated and hit his cell phone out of his hands. An officer spoke with the woman and informed her that per the employee, she was trespassed from Reagan's Place, as well as Westbound Bar, and needed to leave. She left the area on foot.

* * *

Two women were at Westbound Bar at 24 Station St. and someone entered their car, a white Honda Accord, and stole several items. The woman had just bought her car and the signed title was stolen from the vehicle. She doesn’t have the car registered yet. Her purse was also stolen. It contained her license, debit/credit cards, insurance cards, house keys, and several other miscellaneous items. The other woman’s wallet was also taken. It contained her license, credit/debit cards, insurance information, etc. Her house keys were also taken.

* * *

A man told police his 2007 Honda Accord was left locked in the parking lot of 6925 Shallowford Road and it was stolen. He said he still has the keys. The car was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman who works at Warehouse Row at 1110 Market St. told police she left her vehicle parked on the roof of the parking garage around 10 a.m. When she got back to the vehicle around 6:15 p.m. she discovered that the catalytic converter had been stolen. No estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police his 2009 Toyota Camry was locked and does not know how entry was gained as he found no damage. He said his drivers license and his W-2 were the only things taken. The officer told him to go to identitytheft.gov and also to place a watch on his credit record.

* * *

A man on Lee Highway told police someone stole a catalytic converter from a F150 that was on his lot.

* * *

A man on French Quarter Court had ordered a package from Amazon and it was supposed to be delivered but it's still not there. He believes it never made it and was possibly lost during transit. He said he needed a report for documentation for Amazon.

* * *

A woman on Agnes Avenue told police she fell victim to an Amazon scam. She said she tried to contact Amazon regarding a package she was expecting, but instead contacted a fake Amazon scam site. The woman said she gave the person banking and credit information. The scam used CashApp to take money from her Bank of America account, her Truist Bank account, and a MilesZone Credit Card account. Her only information for the suspect was the name James and a phone number. She needed a police report for her financial institutions.