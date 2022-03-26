Police Blotter: Intoxicated Woman Banned From Reagan's Place; Woman Falls Victim To Amazon Scam

 Saturday, March 26, 2022 46.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

An employee at Reagan’s Place at 24 Station St. said a woman became angry with the employee after he informed her she needed to leave because she was too intoxicated and hit his cell phone out of his hands. An officer spoke with the woman and informed her that per the employee, she was trespassed from Reagan's Place, as well as Westbound Bar, and needed to leave. She left the area on foot.

* * *

Two women were at Westbound Bar at 24 Station St. and someone entered their car, a white Honda Accord, and stole several items. The woman had just bought her car and the signed title was stolen from the vehicle. She doesn’t have the car registered yet. Her purse was also stolen. It contained her license, debit/credit cards, insurance cards, house keys, and several other miscellaneous items. The other woman’s wallet was also taken. It contained her license, credit/debit cards, insurance information, etc. Her house keys were also taken.

* * *

A man told police his 2007 Honda Accord was left locked in the parking lot of 6925 Shallowford Road and it was stolen. He said he still has the keys. The car was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman who works at Warehouse Row at 1110 Market St. told police she left her vehicle parked on the roof of the parking garage around 10 a.m. When she got back to the vehicle around 6:15 p.m. she discovered that the catalytic converter had been stolen. No estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police his 2009 Toyota Camry was locked and does not know how entry was gained as he found no damage. He said his drivers license and his W-2 were the only things taken. The officer told him to go to identitytheft.gov and also to place a watch on his credit record.

* * *

A man on Lee Highway told police someone stole a catalytic converter from a F150 that was on his lot.

* * *

A man on French Quarter Court had ordered a package from Amazon and it was supposed to be delivered but it's still not there. He believes it never made it and was possibly lost during transit. He said he needed a report for documentation for Amazon.

* * *

A woman on Agnes Avenue told police she fell victim to an Amazon scam. She said she tried to contact Amazon regarding a package she was expecting, but instead contacted a fake Amazon scam site. The woman said she gave the person banking and credit information. The scam used CashApp to take money from her Bank of America account, her Truist Bank account, and a MilesZone Credit Card account. Her only information for the suspect was the name James and a phone number. She needed a police report for her financial institutions.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

HOW TO USE A CHAIN SAW A farmer walks into a hardware store and asks for a chainsaw that can cut down six trees in one hour. The salesman recommends the top of the line model. The farmer is suitably impressed, and buys it. The next day he brings it back, complaining that it would only cut down 1 tree and it took ALL DAY! The salesman takes the chain saw, starts ... (click for more)

Lamont Paris Named Head Men's Basketball Coach At University Of South Carolina

Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina’s 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday. Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program. Paris comes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Secure Big Victory On The Recruiting Front

Three days after a big win on the basketball court, the Tennessee Lady Vols scored an equally big victory on the recruiting front. Rickea Jackson, a player with All-SEC credentials, announced her commitment to Tennessee on Twitter, simply saying, “I’m hereee.” The former Mississippi State standout entered the transfer portal earlier this season. The 6-foot-2 forward was ... (click for more)


