Rhea County Voters To Mark Paper Ballots

Tuesday, March 8, 2022
In the Rhea County May Primary, voters will get a new way of voting. According to Tom Davis, administrator of elections, voters this year will be using a paper ballot that they will mark and turn it in to be scanned. In previous years, voters had used an electronic machine to mark their ballots.

Mr. Davis said of the options that were given by the state, this was the best way to go. “With the voter marked option, there will be less expense and less equipment to maintain.
The voter will register as they have in previous years and then receive and mark their ballot. They will then turn it in and have it scanned.” He added that the system cost in the neighborhood of $125,000.

“The old machines will be taken back by the distributor and destroyed,” said Mr. Davis.
 
He said absentee voting will still be done the same as it has been. Ballots will be mailed out to those who request them. You can vote absentee by mail if you fall under one of the following categories:

If your are sixty (60) years of age or older. You are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and unable to appear at your polling place to vote (this includes persons who have underlying medical or health conditions which in their determination render them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or at greater risk should they contract it). For a list of underlying health conditions that makes a person more susceptible, see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. A physician’s statement is not required to check this box. And if you are on the permanent absentee list. For the rest of the criteria for absentee voting you can go to  the Tennessee Secretary of State Website at https://sos.tn.gov/elections/guides/guide-to-absentee-voting.

Mr. Davis said the last day to register to vote for the May 4 primary is Monday, April 4, with early voting starting April 13 and going through April 28. Absentee ballot request deadline is Tuesday, April 26.
 
Some 20,000 people are registered to vote in Rhea County, but in the last general election only about some 6,000 people voted.
 
The Election Commission office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30.

Currently in this term of the State Legislature, bills have been introduced in the House and Senate to require each county election commission to utilize precinct-based optical scanners. The bill was introduced by Rep. Jay Reedy of Houston County with the companion Senate bill sponsored by Senator Bill Powers, who represents Stewart, Houston and Montgomery Counties. It is currently in committees.

March 9, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 8, 2022

PHOTOS: Moc Fans Delirious After 'The Shot' Goes In

March 8, 2022

Dayton To Spend Close To $300,000 For Police Cameras


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MARY D 1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges

The city of Dayton has approved purchasing in car cameras, body cams and tasers for 18 of their officers. Council members got into a heated discussion on going ahead with the purchase or putting



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MARY D 1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BALES, AUTUMN M HAMILTON INN HOTEL ROSSVILLE BLVD RM#32 ROSSVILLE, 37407 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

Senator Blackburn: Until He Prioritizes Energy Independence, Biden Is Putin’s Enabler

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin's most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence

Roy Exum: My Friend Robin Smith

Several days before my friend Robin Smith just "took a great fall," I came across an article written by Jeff Minick that had a profound effect on me. As one who has ended up face down in the mud on several notable occasions, it was my friends who helped me up from the muck and the mire. Right now, my friend Robin needs to know what she did as a respected state legislator was criminally

Burrows Out As UTC Women's Basketball Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a change in leadership with the Mocs women's basketball program today. Katie Burrows is stepping down as head coach after four seasons at her alma mater. "I would like to thank Coach Burrows and her staff for their hard work and dedication to our women's basketball program,"

Vols To Get Either South Carolina Or Mississippi State In SEC Tournament Opener On Friday

The ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team is set to begin postseason action Friday in Tampa, Florida, taking on either South Carolina or Mississippi State at 6 p.m. ET in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. No. 7 seed South Carolina faces No. 10 seed Mississippi State on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The winner takes on No. 2 seed Tennessee on Friday. Fans can


