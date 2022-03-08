Rhea County Voters To Mark Paper Ballots

In the Rhea County May Primary, voters will get a new way of voting. According to Tom Davis, administrator of elections, voters this year will be using a paper ballot that they will mark and turn it in to be scanned. In previous years, voters had used an electronic machine to mark their ballots.





Mr. Davis said of the options that were given by the state, this was the best way to go. "With the voter marked option, there will be less expense and less equipment to maintain. The voter will register as they have in previous years and then receive and mark their ballot. They will then turn it in and have it scanned." He added that the system cost in the neighborhood of $125,000.





“The old machines will be taken back by the distributor and destroyed,” said Mr. Davis.

He said absentee voting will still be done the same as it has been. Ballots will be mailed out to those who request them. You can vote absentee by mail if you fall under one of the following categories:





If your are sixty (60) years of age or older. You are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and unable to appear at your polling place to vote (this includes persons who have underlying medical or health conditions which in their determination render them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or at greater risk should they contract it). For a list of underlying health conditions that makes a person more susceptible, see https:// www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/need- extra-precautions/people-with- medical-conditions.html. A physician’s statement is not required to check this box. And if you are on the permanent absentee list. For the rest of the criteria for absentee voting you can go to the Tennessee Secretary of State Website at https://sos.tn.gov/elections/ guides/guide-to-absentee- voting





Mr. Davis said the last day to register to vote for the May 4 primary is Monday, April 4, with early voting starting April 1 3 and going through April 28. Absentee ballot request deadline is Tuesday, April 26.

Some 20,000 people are registered to vote in Rhea County, but in the last general election only about some 6,000 people voted.

The Election Commission office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30.



