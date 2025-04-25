Latest Headlines

Hamilton County Schools Announces New Leadership For 2025-2026 School Year

  • Friday, April 25, 2025

Hamilton County Schools announced new principal appointments for the 2025–2026 school year, reinforcing the district’s commitment to student success, school excellence, and leadership development. These transitions highlight HCS’s continued focus on cultivating leaders who create inclusive school cultures and academic environments where all students thrive.

"Leadership is one of the most powerful levers we have to shape the future of our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “Cora Fisher, Karyn Cox, and Jill Evans are committed educators who lead with purpose and care. Each of them brings an understanding of instructional excellence and a heart for students. I am excited to see how they will continue to inspire growth, elevate learning, and build strong school cultures across our district.”

Calvin Donaldson Elementary School

Cora Fisher has been appointed principal of Calvin Donaldson Elementary School. A leader known for her pursuit of excellence, Fisher brings a blend of instructional expertise, cultural responsiveness, and student-centered leadership. She currently serves as assistant principal at East Side Elementary, where her leadership has contributed to signi?cant academic growth, reduced chronic absenteeism, and statewide recognition as a Tennessee Reward School.

Ms. Fisher holds a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Austin Peay State University and has over a decade of experience in public education. Her tenure at East Side has been marked by systems-level innovation, including the redesign of the master schedule to maximize instructional time, the implementation of co-teaching models for multilingual learners, and the launch of a schoolwide RTI2B framework that integrates both academic and behavioral supports.

Driven by a belief that high expectations and high support must go hand-in-hand, Ms. Fisher has established a culture where students are both challenged and celebrated. Through her leadership, teachers have engaged in deep professional collaboration, data-informed instruction, and inclusive practices that af?rm every student’s identity and potential.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the students, families, and staff of Calvin Donaldson Elementary School,” said Ms. Fisher. “Calvin Donaldson, along with its vibrant community, is rich in assets and endless potential. I am eager to hit the ground running, honoring the foundation that already exists while working to elevate and expand our collective impact. I believe every child deserves access to grade-appropriate assignments, strong instruction, deep engagement, and high expectations. I am committed to equipping our Tigers with these resources so they can gain the knowledge and skills needed to explore their curiosities, uncover passions, and develop a lasting love for learning."

Soddy Daisy Middle School

Karyn Cox will assume the role of principal at Soddy Daisy Middle School. With over two decades of experience in education and a strong background in instructional leadership, Ms. Cox brings a student-centered approach that balances academic excellence with a deep commitment to community. Ms. Cox transitions from Brown Middle School, where she has been a key driver in school improvement efforts and community partnerships.

Prior to that, she served as assistant principal at Soddy Daisy High School, where she was known for her ability to build strong relationships with students, staff, and families. Her career also includes leadership roles at Hunter Middle and East Hamilton Middle High, where she championed effective teaching practices and created inclusive, supportive learning environments.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a Post-Master’s Certi?cate in School Leadership, Ms. Cox also holds degrees from the University of West Alabama and Liberty University. She has been recognized for her work in designing innovative learning spaces, building teacher capacity, and fostering school cultures rooted in trust and collaboration.

“I am honored to be returning to a community I loved being a part of while at Soddy Daisy High School,” said Ms. Cox. “I look forward to joining the staff and students at Soddy Daisy Middle School to continue the strong traditions of family and community pride. I'm excited about the potential and the successes that lie ahead with the strong team that is already there.”

Hamilton County Schools is dedicated to upholding Brown Middle School’s commitment to student achievement. The selection of a new principal will involve multiple steps to ensure a seamless transition under the guidance of an experienced leader. Families and staff will soon receive a survey to gather feedback as the search begins. HCS will work to announce a new leader in May.

Westview Elementary School

Jill Evans has been named the new principal of Westview Elementary School. A leader with more than 25 years in education, Evans brings experience in early childhood instruction and school leadership. She holds a B.S. in Early Childhood Education, a Master’s in School Leadership, and an Urban Specialist Certi?cation from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Ms. Evans began her career in Knox County and later joined HCS, where she served in teaching roles at CSLA and Battle Academy, followed by district coaching roles in literacy and math. Most recently, she has served as principal at Rivermont Elementary since 2018, where she led school-wide initiatives in instructional development, early literacy, and equitable access. She is an active member of the Principal Literacy Advisory and a graduate of both the Leadership Fellows and Principal Leadership Academy.

Ms. Evans continues to champion inclusive school environments where all students, staff, and families feel seen and connected. She looks forward to continuing this work at Westview Elementary. “Every child deserves a champion in the classroom and a leader behind the scenes who believes in them,” said Ms. Evans. “My work—whether in a kindergarten classroom, coaching teachers, or leading a school—has always been rooted in the belief that opportunity and access, early literacy, and empowered educators are the foundation of lifelong learning.”

Hamilton County Schools is dedicated to upholding Rivermont Elementary’s commitment to student support. The selection of a new principal will involve multiple steps to ensure a seamless transition under the guidance of an experienced leader. Families and staff will soon receive a survey to gather feedback as the search begins. HCS will work to announce a new leader in May.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart celebrated the appointment of these leaders, “Great schools begin with great leaders. These appointments re?ect our continued investment in educators who put students at the center and lead with vision and integrity. I look forward to seeing how Cora Fisher, Karyn Cox, and Jill Evans will strengthen their school communities, empower teachers, and help every child feel seen, valued, and prepared for life."

Tennessee Department Of Safety Drivers Services Division Works To Meet REAL ID Demand
  • 4/25/2025
  • 4/25/2025

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is working hard to meet increased demand ahead of the May 7 REAL ID implementation date, while also clearing up common misconceptions ... more

Chattanooga Notifies Individuals Affected By NRS Data Breach
  • 4/24/2025
  • 4/24/2025

The City of Chattanooga has sent letters to all 836 people whose City of Chattanooga data was affected by Nationwide Recovery Services' (NRS) recent data breach. The letters detail to individuals ... more

Dr. Amie Lonas Named New Director Of Rhea County Schools
  • 4/24/2025
Dr. Amie Lonas Named New Director Of Rhea County Schools
  • 4/24/2025

Rhea County has a retired United States Army Major as its new director of schools replacing Jessie Messimer for the 2025-2026. On an 8 to 1 vote, the Rhea County Board of Education voted to ... more

  • 4/24/2025
