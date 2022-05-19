 Thursday, May 19, 2022 92.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Formula Shortage Crisis – What To Know

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) released the following actions and guidance regarding the nationwide infant formula shortage.

 

“As parents across the country face empty shelves at the grocery store, we’re reminded just how important a stable supply chain is for Tennessee families,” said Governor Lee.

“We thank grocers and retailers for doing their part as we pull every lever to give Tennesseans in crisis the resources they need – but ultimately, it’s time for the federal government to do all they can to deregulate, ease restrictions and get formula back on the shelves.”

 

Tennessee families impacted by the infant formula shortage are encouraged to use the following resources:

 

Resources

 

  • Read guidance about formula substitution and warnings about altering formula here
  • Call your local foodbank to ask if they have infant formula in stock here
  • Check your formula’s lot code to see if it was affected by the recall here
  • Find a list of formula substitutions for your child here
  • Families who qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) can find additional resources  here

“It’s our top priority to ensure the health and wellbeing of all Tennessee children,” said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We encourage families impacted by the formula shortage to use Tennessee Department of Health guidance to make informed decisions as we continue to seek solutions for this crisis.”

 

Breastmilk + Breastmilk Donation

 

Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee, a non-profit organization that provides donor milk to vulnerable babies in the NICU, is accepting breastmilk donations from nursing mothers. Learn more and donate here.


May 19, 2022

Griscoms Were Cameron Hill Residents With Printers Ink In Their Blood

May 19, 2022

Billy Forte Sentenced To 21 Years For Murder of His Son

May 19, 2022

UTC's Tyler Forrest To Serve As President Of Tennessee Wesleyan University


Franklin Griscom was a boilermaker with a wide reputation, but most of his offspring gravitated to the printing and newspaper business instead. The Griscoms lived in several places on Cameron ... (click for more)

Judge Barry Steelman on Thursday sentenced Billy Forte to 21 years for second-degree murder. in the April 2018, slaying of his son, Charles Forte, after they had an argument about money. ... (click for more)

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Tyler Forrest has been selected to serve as president of Tennessee Wesleyan University. The appointment was ... (click for more)



Griscoms Were Cameron Hill Residents With Printers Ink In Their Blood

Franklin Griscom was a boilermaker with a wide reputation, but most of his offspring gravitated to the printing and newspaper business instead. The Griscoms lived in several places on Cameron Hill. A Quaker family, the Griscoms traced back to Samuel Griscom, who lived from 1787 to 1849 and married Ann Powell. They lived at Reading, Pa. A son, David Powell Griscom, lived from ... (click for more)

Billy Forte Sentenced To 21 Years For Murder of His Son

Judge Barry Steelman on Thursday sentenced Billy Forte to 21 years for second-degree murder. in the April 2018, slaying of his son, Charles Forte, after they had an argument about money. “Mr. Forte’s state of mind immediately after the shooting was concerning,” said Judge Steelman. “He seemed excited and pleased. I have never seen anything like that.” Judge Steelman ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Owe A Great Debt Of Gratitude To Sheriff Jim Hammond

I nearly bit off my tongue trying to restrain myself with regard to the attacks on Sheriff Jim Hammond in recent weeks. For over 25 years I have known Jim. I know him to be a fine Christian gentleman, a patriotic American, a genuinely compassionate leader. For many years, at his church, he taught Sunday School. On behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, he taught constitutional ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Armed Forces Day

My lifelong friend Mark Alexander just reminded those of us who read The Patriot Post that this Saturday is the day we honor our Armed Forces both past and present. Yes, we did just have a parade in Chattanooga where we showcased our heroes, but the official Armed Forces salute is always the third Saturday in May. Mark, as fine a patriot who ever lived, is a military dad and writes ... (click for more)

Sports

"We Have Nothing To Lose" - UTC Softball On The Road To Tuscaloosa

A crowd of enthusiastic supporters sent UTC’s softball team off to Tuscaloosa in style on Wednesday afternoon. The crowd cheered the SoCon champions on as they boarded the bus bound for Alabama, where the team will play against Alabama, Stanford or Murray State. The Mocs sat at 25-25 entering the SoCon tournament, where they went on a dreamlike run to clinch their first conference ... (click for more)

"A Strong Ability To Come Back" - Chattanooga State Softball Ready For NJCAA Tournament

Chattanooga State’s Tigers scrimmaged against one another on a sunny and muggy Wednesday afternoon. The conditions weren’t the most pleasant, but it was downright paradisal compared to the conditions the team will be competing in less than a week. The Tigers softball team will travel to Yuma, Ariz. For the NJCAA tournament. After bowing out in last season’s tournament, this ... (click for more)


